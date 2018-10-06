On Saturday afternoon from the Senate gallery, protesters interrupted the vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Protesters shouted "I do not consent" and "I'm a mother" as the senators cast their votes. Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court 50-48.

USA Today reported that the protesters started almost immediately after Vice President Mike Pence began the voting process. Pence was on hand for a potential tie as the president of the Senate.

Pence could be heard saying at least half a dozen times, "The sergeant at arms will restore order in the gallery," as protesters attempted to interrupt the voting roll call multiple times.

After West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, cast his "yes" vote, what sounded like one protesters yelled in a clear voice: "Shame! Shame! Shame!" Manchin was the first Democratic senator to vote in favor of Kavanaugh's nomination to the nation's highest court. And according to Politico's tally of the final vote, Manchin was the only Democrat to vote for Kavanaugh's nomination. He's up for re-election in November, according to The New York Times.

As the protester to Manchin's vote continued — their words are difficult to hear on some videos — Pence again said, "The sergeant at arms will restore order in the gallery."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.