Selecting the perfect holiday gift is an art. The internet has made gifting far easier, but has also increased the likelihood of buying something generic and trendy. It is said that it is the thought, above all, that counts. This is particularly true when it comes to giving gifts. If you're looking for something that will truly take your loved one's breath away this holiday, look no further than the absolutely game-changing Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set.

Milk and cookies is what fuels Santa during his voyage around the world on Dec. 25. But Santa is far from the only person to enjoy the most classic snack combination. Oreos have been considered milk's favorite cookie for decades, but it take a true master to perfect the dunk. Before now, if you wanted to pair your cookie with a cold glass of milk, you had to just accept it would be a messy process. You'd probably end up with your fingers covered in milk, and sacrificing at least one Oreo in the process. Why would you wish that on someone you love?

Now for less than $20, you can pick up an Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set that makes the mess a thing of the past.

The Oreo Ultimate Dunking Set is packed with two glass mugs, two cookie cages, two pairs of cookie tongs (to facilitate dunking), two napkins, and a pack of 13 Oreo cookies. When on a dunk date with your friend, the hardest choice you'll have to make is who gets to eat the thirteenth Oreo.

Nabisco has made some major upgrades to Oreo this year. Over the summer, Oreo turned the tables on cookies & cream by crafting Oreo cookies based on ice cream flavors (instead of the opposite). Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake-flavored Oreos featured whipped strawberry shortcake flavored crème and strawberry flavored pieces sandwiched between two golden Oreo wafers. Rocky Road Trip-flavored Oreos featured rocky road-flavored crème packed with marshmallow and soy nut bits on sandwiched between two classic chocolate Oreo. Though these two flavors were released for a limited time in July, there is still the possibility they will bee available once again starting next summer.

More recently, Trick-or-Treat Oreo returned as the flavor of the month at ice cream chain Baskin-Robbins during October. A party of Halloween flavors, the ice cream features crumbled pieces of orange creme-filled Oreo cookies, and Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy pieces.

Oreo

Speaking of Halloween, fun-sized Oreo Chocolate Candy debuted in the United States just in time for the spookiest day of the year last month. Oreo cookie pieces mixed in vanilla creme and coated in European Milka chocolate candy make up the regular Oreo Chocolate Candy. Each fun-size bar is a bite-size blast of flavor, with hazelnuts are included in the outer shell. Oreo Chocolate Candy Bars also come in mint and Oreo Big Crunch varieties. The former has mint creme filling, and the latter packs a layer of Oreo cookies between two layers of vanilla creme.

Perhaps Oreos have been the perfect Christmas cookie all along. There's only one way to find out.