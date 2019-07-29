Kelly Dittmar, an assistant political science professor at Rutgers University and scholar at the Center for American Women and Politics, tells Bustle that the diversity of the debate stages during the first round affected the perspectives viewers heard, for example when Harris challenged Biden on his record on busing.

"Those stages reflected greater diversity than we've ever seen in terms of race and gender diversity on presidential debates stages," she says. "You hear and see different issues being raised from a different perspective, in part because you have diverse set of voices on the stage."

Jennifer Lawless, a politics professor at the University of Virginia and the former director of the Women & Politics Institute at American University, tells Bustle that race, gender, and identity will be front and center again this week, in part because of the president's rhetoric since the first pair of debates. On July 14, Trump tweeted that minority women in Congress should "go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came." Then, on July 17, Trump attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a North Carolina rally, with his supporters chanting "Send her back!"

Then just three days before the second round of debates was to kick off, Trump attacked Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), a black lawmaker who is the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is investigating Trump.

"This is going to be an opportunity for Democrats to differentiate themselves from Donald Trump, from his policies, from the kind of language he's been using, but also to demonstrate that they are particularly credible on issues of inclusivity and diversity," Lawless says.

She says the intersection between gender and race could frame a number of broad policy discussions, including about immigration and the economy. Those discussions might not go so well for candidates like Sanders and Biden, she says, both of whom have faced criticism for their records on race. As a result, Lawless says Harris and Warren will have a "little bit of an edge" when policy discussions intersect with race and gender.

When the CNN debate lineups were released, many noted that the Tuesday night lineup features only white candidates. Elyse Shaw, study director at the Institute for Women's Policy Research, tells Bustle that it's unclear how that will impact the discussion, but that it could go one of two ways: The candidates on the all-white panel could make an extra effort to incorporate issues related to diversity into their answers because they're aware of the criticism about diversity, or the debate could totally lack that intersectional discussion altogether.