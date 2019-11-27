Spending time in close proximity to family around the holidays can lead to plenty of awkward situations. How do you avoid major arguments with cranky cousins? What do you do when that one relative just won't stop pestering you about every last detail of your life? How do you make sure your significant other will fit into the family without ruffling any feathers? Fortunately, for those seeking guidance on navigating such choppy emotional waters, the cast of Knives Out is here to help you solve your family drama.

According to director Rian Johnson, there's "nothing is more important than family." Coming from him that might seem counterintuitive — after all, his film is about a messy family whose patriarch is killed after his 85th birthday grudgingly reunites them under the same roof. But after handling lying, stealing, backstabbing, and potential murder, solving every other family problem will be a cakewalk for the people who played the Thrombeys!

Chris Evans' solution to stopping quarrels, calming folks down, and handling nosy aunts and uncles is a simple one: booze. The important difference for him is who should be imbibing in each given situation. Daniel Craig, who plays investigating detective Benoit Blanc, concurs. If things are getting heated at home, the best way to calm everybody down? "Go to the pub." After all, a change of scenery and space to breathe is just the trick to keep cranberry the only thing tart at the table.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays older sister Linda, seconds the need for space. "He goes to the pub, I go to the kitchen!" That works out perfectly for Don Johnson, as divide and conquer is his main strategy for dealing with spats between relatives. By separating combatants, he says you can "get the story from both sides, and show them how silly it is to hold on to anger and resentment." A true peacemaker's approach for harmonious holidays.

But when it comes to not letting resentment fester, Jaeden Martell favors putting the kettle on to brew some tea with a blunt approach. "If you're going to say something, say it," and let the chips fall where they may. Or give them the ol' People's Elbow. This direct approach isn't recommended for the faint of heart though, and comes with the caveat this may result in additional problems to be immediately solved.

For the achievement-oriented, quarrelsome families can be approached as a means to self improvement, says Evans. "No matter how challenging it can get, take your family as a way to make yourself better." After all, if you can handle getting grilled by grandma about your new beau with grace, dealing with stress in less intimate relationships will be a breeze. For Ana de Armas, a live and let live approach makes for the smoothest gatherings. Despite familial foibles or quirks, she earnestly implores you to "just love them for who they are!" Or, barring that, "get a one bedroom apartment so they can't stay over."