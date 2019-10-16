Watch, These 44 Strange Products On Amazon Will Be The Next Big Things

Trying to figure out the next major fad before it hits is a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. You can look, but chances are you won't track it down without a lot of work. That is, unless you're shopping for the kind of strange products on Amazon that are so life-changing they're sure to be the next big thing. If that's the case, you're not searching for a needle anymore: instead, you've got a big ol' sign.

Over the years, Amazon has become more than just a website to get toilet paper or books on the cheap. It's become a hub where millions of people go daily to search for the most innovative and creative items available to help them with everything from housework to grocery shopping. This is one of the major reasons why Amazon is a great place to spot new and emerging trends, and to experience them for yourself before something more revolutionary comes along to take its place.

Are you obsessed with trying out all the latest gadgets that are designed to solve problems you never even knew you had? Do you get pumped to try out weird but brilliant beauty products that could transform your look? If you absolutely love being ahead of the curve, then this list of the most interesting stuff on Amazon right now is just for you.

1. This Massage Roller That'll Help Release All Those Aches And Pains For Good Body Back Company's Apollo Massage Roller $18 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're feeling sore, this massage roller from Body Back Company is just what you need to have around. Easy to use and comfortable to hold in your grip, this roller allows you to customize treatment and control the pressure you apply to problem areas. To start, just position the wheels over any part of your body that's feeling sore and press down on the handle. The tracks of the wheels flex, so they're super easy to maneuver over curved spots on the body, but also transition smoothly to flat areas, so you can feel relaxed at a moment's notice.

2. A Little Metal Card For Your Wallet That Does Pretty Much Everything smartRSQ 37-in-1 Multitool Card $20 | Amazon See On Amazon From opening bottles to peeling fruits and veggies, this multi-tool card does virtually everything and can be the little survival tool you never realized you were missing. With more than 37 unique functions, it still manages to be lightweight and small enough to fit comfortably within most wallets. Made with a tough alloy finish, this is one resilient tool to have at your disposal. Whether you need a screwdriver, a wrench, a ruler, a can opener, or just a straight-up knife, you'll be covered with this.

3. This Weird AF Oregano Mouthwash That's Actually Great For Fighting Bad Breath And Gingivitis Oregawash Oregano Rinse (2-Pack) $28 | Amazon See On Amazon When you think of oregano, chances are your mind immediately jumps to images of freshly made pasta or pizza, not mouthwash. But the truth is, this natural oral rinse — which is made with the herb — is actually a great investment if you're looking for fresher breath and a way to fight plaque buildup and signs of gingivitis. Alcohol- and fluoride-free, this rinse makes a great gift for those searching for natural alternatives to oral healthcare, and because oregano has antibacterial and antiseptic benefits, it's bound to be a real game-changer for your dental hygiene.

4. An Easy And Non-Permanent Way To Experiment With New Hair Colors Maydear Temporary Hair Chalk $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Feel like mixing it up with your hair color? With this six pack of hair chalk, you can have a fun time experimenting with new shades without having to commit to anything permanent. Each chalk comes fixed with a comb, so it's simple to run through hair without messing up. Since these are also non-toxic and water-soluble, they wash out easily with soap and water, making them perfect for anyone who wants a quick change-up. Each pack comes with six vibrant colors, including rose, purple, green, and blue, so you also have plenty of options to pick from.

5. This Bluetooth Speaker That's Literally The Smallest One In The World INSIQ World's Smallest Portable Bluetooth Speaker $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a super small and portable Bluetooth speaker around has its advantages, especially if this is the one that you've got. Compact, powerful, and totally convenient, this speaker is only slightly wider than a quarter and has a net weight of about 2 ounces, but it packs a mighty punch when it comes to sound. Designed to fit easily in your pocket or purse, it also comes with a phone strap, making it simple to carry around. This speaker also has a range of over 30 feet, comes with a speaker button that you can press to take selfies, and is compatible with most smartphones, laptops, and tablets.

6. A Memory Foam Pillow With A Unique Twist That's Perfect For Side And Back Sleepers Tampor Memory Foam Pillow $63 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll get a really good night's sleep with this memory foam pillow underneath your head. Ergonomically-designed to mold to the natural curvature of your neck and head, it offers incredible neck support and supports better spinal alignment, especially for side and back sleepers. But something that really sets this pillow apart from others is that it's also made with natural and organic bamboo charcoal, which is hypoallergenic, dust-mite resistant, deodorizing, and moisture-wicking. If you sweat a lot when you sleep, this is one pillow to clutch tight, because it'll help keep you feeling fresh and cool while you snooze.

7. A Two-in-One Eye Roller To Eliminate Under-Eye Bags And Puffiness Garnier SkinActive Anti-Puff Eye Roller $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Don’t carry around matching luggage all day. With this roller, you can take care of under-eye bags and let the sensitive skin under your eyes feel incredibly rejuvenated in the process. Simply roll on the under-eye cream which is infused with caffeine and vitamin C, to brighten and reenergize your skin.

8. This Volcanic Clay Mask That's Like Having A Spa Treatment Right At Home Hokkuu Volcanic Mud Facial Mask $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Not all mud masks are created equal, and that's definitely the case when it comes to this unbelievably luxurious volcanic clay mud mask. Used in high-end spas around New York and Beverly Hills, this is formulated with green tea extract and advanced emollients, which soften and protect skin while simultaneously drawing out oils and toxins to leave skin feeling cleaner than ever. This mask has a transformative effect on the pores, and works best when used weekly as part of a regular skincare routine, even for those with ultra-sensitive complexions.

9. A Heavy-Duty Hanger That'll Help You Manage Your Closet Space Better Quality Hangers Six-Tier Hanger $18 | Amazon See On Amazon For some messy closets, there's no better solution than a reliable pair of hangers, which is exactly what you'll get with this two pack. Each hanger has a six-tier fold, which allows you to hang multiple pants, skirts, and tops at a time, so you can better organize your clothes and conserve valuable closet space. Made with durable metal and an anti-rust surface, these hangers won't damage clothes because the clips come with rubber tips, which prevent indentations or other marks from ruining the fabric of your favorite stuff.

10. This Sugar-Free Gum That'll Give You All The Energy You Need To Survive The Day Neuro Gum Nootropic Energy Gum (54 Count) $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike energy drinks or coffee, this cool gum uses sublingual absorption to give you the kick of energy you need to bounce back from stress throughout the day and get up and go. Each packet comes with two pieces of gum that contain 100 milligrams of caffeine, roughly the same as a standard energy product. Packed with B vitamins and taurine, this gum is a sugar-free alternative that can deliver an instant energy boost when you really need it the most.

11. A Pair Of No-Show Socks That Make Wearing Flats, Heels, And Ballerina Shows More Comfortable Jarseen No-Show Nylon Socks $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're wearing these no-show nylon socks, you're not just getting a barrier between your feet and your shoes — you're getting a cushioning layer of support for your feet while you move around. Made with a 3-D cushion for your foot's arch that can help gently relieve discomfort, these socks are breathable and conform to the shape of your feet in a number of shoe styles, including flats and heels. Thanks to a hidden anti-odor patch inside these socks, you'll also have all-day freshness when you're sporting these.

12. A Detoxifying Shampoo And Conditioner Set That's Gentle On All Hair Types Marc Daniels Charcoal Shampoo and Conditioner Set $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Restore your hair's natural shine with this clarifying shampoo and conditioner set from Marc Daniels. Formulated with charcoal, this dirt-removing duo gets rid of product build-up and other harmful impurities that may be taking away from your scalp's health and radiance. Although this shampoo and conditioner set exfoliates and purifies hair, it's actually gentle enough to use on all hair types, including those with ultra-fine, color-treated, or heat-damaged hair. Best of all, this vegan-friendly set has no traces of sulfates whatsoever.

13. This Odor-Eliminating Air Magnet That'll Make Your Place Smell Fresh As Hell Gonzo Natural Magic Odor Magnet $9 | Amazon See On Amazon For stinky spots in your home, car, or office, you'll want to try this odor magnet, which traps unwanted smells and breaks them down completely, leaving behind a clean and oh-so-fresh scent you'll love. Made with activated charcoal, which absorbs, neutralizes, and adheres odors to its surface, this can keep your place free of smells for up to 90 days at a time.

14. A Spray That's Great When You're On-The-Go Because It Gets Rid Of Wrinkles Like Magic Magic Wrinkle Remover Spray, $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't have time to iron your clothes before a big meeting or special occasion? No problem, because if you've got this wrinkle remover spray, you'll be able to smooth things out in seconds. It's formulated with fiber relaxers that penetrate fabrics and allow them to return to their original shape and look, while also refreshing fabrics and leaving them with a light, fresh scent. It's also safe on most fabrics.

15. An Energy-Efficient LED Night Light That'll Add A Serene Energy To Your Home Maz-tek LED Night Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This plug-in night light is a great way to add a little color to your home, especially if you're trying to create a more tranquil atmosphere. It has eight unique shade options to cast a warm, gentle glow throughout a room, or to help guide your way in the dark to the kitchen or bathroom. Equipped with an auto on/off sensor, as well as a smart dusk to dawn sensor, this night light is an ultra-convenient way to ensure there's a light that never goes out, unless you want it to.

16. These Eco-Friendly Sandals That Won't Screw Up Your Pedicure Pedi Couture Pedicure Sandals $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Smudges will be a thing of the past if you're rocking these super comfy, eco-friendly pedicure sandals. Unlike paper slippers, these sandals provide great support and ensure less pressure and stress are placed on your feet. They also have padded, in-toe separators that won't result in polish-related stains.

17. This Facial Foam Cleanser That Uses Snail Mucus To Give Dirt The Heave-Ho Mizon Snail Foam Cleanser $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This soft cleanser works on all skin types and is one of those skincare products that will seriously change the way you approach your beauty routine. Made with snail mucus, which transforms into a soft, bubble-like cream, this cleanser helps get rid of dirt, grime, dead skin, and blackheads to reveal clearer, more moisturized skin after just one use. Reviewers on Amazon rave that it smells super fresh, works on dry skin well, and even works great as a makeup remover.

18. An Adult Version Of Go Fish That's A Fantastic Icebreaker At Parties Go Fish Yourself Adult Party Game $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Bust out this adult version of Go Fish and you're sure to get the party actually started. Perfect for up to six players, this game follows the general rules as the version of Go Fish you played as a kid, but with some grown-up twists. All 54 of the cards included come complete with fishy challenges that are designed to get people talking, pairing up, and most of all, laughing. Another great benefit of this party game is that works well as an icebreaker, so if you're having a party and want to encourage guests to mingle, this would be a fun way to start.

19. A Roller That'll Bring Cold Compression Therapy To Sore Spots GoFit Roller $30 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're struggling with sore joints or inflammation from a sports-related strain or injury, this roller may be a great way to reduce discomfort and get back to feeling good. Featuring a stainless steel orb filled with a non-freezing, alcohol-based liquid that provides cold message therapy, this roller can help deliver targeted relief to aching areas when you need it most. All you have to do is freeze and use it when you're feeling tension, and because it'll stay cold longer than ice and won't melt, it's ultra-convenient to have around.

20. A Microwavable Bacon Cooker That Takes The Mess Out Of Making Breakfast Presto Bacon Microwave Cooker $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Sick of cooking bacon and creating a greasy mess to clean up when you're done? With a microwave bacon cooker like this one, you can make 12 pieces of bacon at a time without any greasy splatters finding their way onto your stovetop or counter. Just load it up, serve it, then clean the tray itself when you're done. This simple-to-use cooker allows you to make leaner, less greasy bacon than pan-fried options because fat drips into the deep base. One reviewer even raved: "I won't make bacon any other way! This makes it so easy."

21. An Inverted Umbrella That's Durable And Super Convenient To Use His Private Items Upside Down Reversible Umbrella $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With regular umbrellas, staying dry outside is only part of the issue. Once you're inside, you have to make sure that your floors don't get wet and slippery. If you're using this clever AF inverted umbrella though, you don't have to stress, because it's designed to actually trap in moisture in order to keep it from creating a big mess inside. Compact and easy to carry, it also features a windproof design so it won't flip inside out during stormy weather, and instantly opens and closes thanks to one non-slip button.

22. A Replenishing Himalayan Salt Scrub For When You Need A Good Rub Down Calily Life Himalayan Pink Salt Scrub $13 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're looking to give your skin a new lease on life, this rejuvenating salt scrub is the perfect solution. Formulated with natural Himalayan pink salt, plus a blend of essential oils and Dead Sea minerals, this scrub opens pores up, detoxifying and deeply penetrating the skin to extract dirt and toxins. While the salt itself is abrasive, because this also has a therapeutic mix of grape seed oil and jojoba oil, it also nourishes and helps to restore collagen. Best of all, since this is free of parabens and sulfates, this hypoallergenic scrub works for a variety of skin types.

23. A Cutting Board That Folds Up And Makes It Easy To Transfer Food From One Spot To Another Joseph Joseph Folding Cutting Board $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This unique cutting board offers a real advantage that regular ones just don't have. Designed to fold up, it allows you to transfer chopped vegetables to a pan or bowl without any added mess or hassle, helping to save you time in the process. It also features a non-slip bottom, so the mat stays in place while you're chopping. The dishwasher-safe board is also made of ultra-durable plastic and features a comfortable handle.

24. This Innovative Skin Solution That Makes Ingrown Hairs And Razor Bumps Disappear Tend Skin Care Solution Roll-On $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Razor bumps and ingrown hairs can be a painful side effect of hair removal, but with this skincare solution, you can better protect your skin. The specially-formulated liquid reduces the look of redness, bumps, and ingrown hairs stemming from shaving, waxing, or plucking, and helps soothe skin for an irritation-free complexion. Refillable and designed as a roll-on to reduce waste, this also works as an underarm deodorant and can help eliminate foot odor, making it a versatile must-have for any medicine cabinet.

25. A Face Mask That Can Help Relieve Swollen Faces, Puffy Eyes, And Migraines Inerzen Hot or Cold Face Mask $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Make self-care and relaxation your priority with this resuable face mask, which works either hot or cold and can help bring immense relief from headaches, stress, puffy eyes, and swelling. Just freeze it in the fridge if you're looking for cold therapy, or heat it with hot water or a microwave. The durable and easy-to-use mask attaches via elastic bands and will stay in place, so you can just veg out or lay back on the couch and let the world drift away while you're using it.

26. This Detangling Brush That’s Gentle Enough For Fine Hair Michel Mercier Detangler Brush $14 | Amazon See On Amazon For super-fine hair, look no further than this detangling brush. Created to hit 428 contact points, the bristle structure in this brush really reduces hair loss and breakage. The bristles are placed in a pattern to actually reduce resistance, which is another advantage to using it. But best of all, this brush is terrific for pain-free detangling. One reviewer revealed: “... It literally glided through my hair. It's untangled some super gnarly knots without pulling out my hair either. I would have to clean out my old brush pretty frequently, but I've had this one about a month and haven't had to clean it yet.”

27. A Versatile Travel Pillow That's In It For The Long Haul Langria 6-in-1 Memory Foam Travel Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're embarking on a big trip, you absolutely need a travel pillow on-hand in case you want to take a nap. But when you pick up this six-in-one option, you're getting more than just a pillow. Made with moldable memory foam, this pillow supports spinal alignment, helps reduce allergens, and relieves tension along your body's most sensitive pressure points. It also comes with a detachable hood, which blocks out light for better rest, a travel pouch, and an adjustable strap. It even has a pocket so you fit your smartphone securely and discreetly within it.

28. A Refreshing And Classic Toner That Now Comes In Convenient Pad Form Thayers Original Witch Hazel Pads $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This witch hazel toner from Thayers is a classic beauty staple for many — it's gentle on skin, it reduces inflammation, and it removes makeup. What makes this particular product from Thayers more exciting is that it takes that same reliable, incredible blend and puts it in pre-moistened pads. It's easier to apply throughout the day for a quick refresh, or at night before you go to bed.

29. This Weird But Really Effective Ball That You Can Use To Exercise Your Hand Zen Strength Hand Exerciser $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to build forearm, grip, or overall wrist strength, this therapy ball can be a tremendous aid. Designed to fit most hand sizes and available in different tensions, this exerciser builds extensor strength for those struggling with pain, discomfort, or loss of mobility in their hands. It's ideal for athletes and musicians, and multiple reviewers on Amazon also recommend it for those with carpal tunnel or arthritis.

30. This Hair Styler That'll Give You Salon-Like Results At A Fraction Of The Cost Remington Pro 4-in-1 Multi-Styler $27 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're looking to get super-straight hair or bouncy curls, this 4-in-1 multi-styler from Remington can make your hair dreams a reality. It comes with ceramic plates, which help lock in moisture and protect hair from damage, heats up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, comes equipped with 30 unique settings, and is fantastic for all hair types. It also has a 30-second heat-up, automatic shut-off, and creates waves or volume, too.

31. A Fast-Drying Microfiber Towel That's Ideal For Trips To The Gym Monster Magnetics Sport Fitness Towels $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Fast-drying and antimicrobial, this light microfiber towel is a dream come true if you're used to working up a sweat in the gym but your towels get musty and gross too fast. It comes with a powerful magnet mount and carabiner, which you can use to keep your towel off the floor and hanging nearby, or to keep your keys and shaker bottle in clear sight. You can also use these towels for cleaning, trips to the beach, or any place where an extra towel would come in handy.

32. An Essential Oil That’ll Alleviate Headaches Headache Relief Essential Oil Roll On $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking for an all-natural alternative to treat stubborn headaches? With this essential oil, you can gently relax and gain relief from annoying headaches. Since this oil doesn’t have any synthetic additives, it’s great for those who prefer aromatherapy or want to avoid chemical solutions. The other advantage to this oil is that it rolls on, so you can dab some on your temples and wrists to get long-lasting relief.

33. These Yoga Cards So You Can Strike A Better Pose Workout Labs Yoga Cards $28 | Amazon See On Amazon It doesn’t matter how skilled you are at yoga, because with these cards, you’re on your way to becoming a pro. Ideal for people of all ages, these easy-to-read cards are especially great for beginners and can help you gain more confidence in yoga each time you use them. The deck comes with 47 cards that depict yoga’s most important poses, plus three breathing exercises and a meditation sequence, too.

34. A Foldable Backpack That's Super Lightweight And Great For Shopping Trips Homfu Foldable Backpack $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding a backpack that's lightweight but still really durable can be a challenge, but luckily, with this backpack from Homfu, you've found a bag that does both. It's made from water-resistant nylon and is incredibly spacious, but also folds, so it's beyond easy to store when no longer in use. The interior features multiple compartments as well as five pockets, and the exterior includes two side pockets and a down pocket for tons of storage. Whether you're going to the grocery store or planning a hike, you'll want this bag strapped to your shoulders.

35. This Cell Phone Holder That You Can Use In Your Car, On A Plane, And Anywhere Else Your Trips Take You Geekx Smartphone Holder $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to go hands-free with your smartphone and need something larger than a standard or mini-tripod? If so, this heavy-duty smartphone holder is worth considering. It's universally compatible with almost every type of smartphone out there, including older generations of iPhones, and has incredible versatility. You can adjust this to any angle and swivel it for 360-degree viewing capability. It comes with a removable mounting clamp, which also attaches to most furniture, and can be especially useful for a car.

36. A Seat Cushion That’ll Make Your Backside Oh So Happy SnugPad Memory Foam Seat Cushion $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sitting in your chair for too long can mean aches and pains, especially if your tailbone is especially sensitive to discomfort. However, if you use this seat cushion from PharMeDoc, you might be able to reverse the impact of all that tension and improve your posture in the process. The secret to this cushion is that it molds to fit your body shape and helps reduce lower back aches and sciatica-related pains in the process. Ideal for chairs of any size, this is lightweight, easy to care for, and portable enough that you can take it on trips, to the office, or anywhere you plan on sitting for a while.

37. This Acupressure Headband That Can Help Take You To A Higher, More Relaxed Place Yiwa Acupressure Headband $5 | Amazon See On Amazon In search of a natural way to relieve tension and de-stress after a hard day? With this headband, which offers all the benefits of acupressure, you can get targeted relief from headaches, migraines, and general stress along your head's active pressure points. Best yet, the spikes in this headband stimulate the nerves, so they also help to improve blood circulation and can boost your energy levels.

38. This Odd But Interesting Holder That'll Keep You From Losing Track Of Your Lip Gloss Zip Stick Lip Balm Holder $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Your lip balm won't get lost easily with this retractable holder, because it's designed to ensure it stays with you at all times. If you're headed on a ski trip or just going off on a random adventure, take it with you and clip it onto your jacket, purse, or belt loop. It'll snugly keep your gloss in place and make sure it stays easy to find.

39. These Gel Pads For When You Need Support The Most Dr. Frederick’s Original Arch Support Gel Set $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Flexible and supportive, these gel pads for your feet are a great option if you’re trying to feel more comfortable in your shoes. Made from silicone, the inserts provide arch support while simultaneously cushioning your feet to relieve arch and heel pain. Although they’re flexible, they also have a firmness that helps make them great to use reuse multiple times. They’re also terrific for athletes or those who plan on running and biking a lot in hot weather, since they slide in and stay in place during all kinds of activities.

40. A Hanger That Keeps All Your Jewelry In One Neat, Organized Place Just Solutions Hang It Jewelry Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to organizing messy jewelry boxes, having a hanger like this can be an efficient way to show off your gems and add more elegance to your space while also eliminating clutter. Built to last with hard steel, this colored hanger won't rust and can hold up to 17 necklaces at once. Another advantage is that you can use this organizer to store bracelets, earrings, and other hanging accessories that would otherwise be easy to lose.

41. This Patio Gardening Kit That You Can Use To Grow Your Own Cocktail Ingredients Backyard Safari Company Grow Gardens $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Put a homegrown touch on your next drink with this patio gardening kit, which specifically gives you the tools you need to grow your own cocktail ingredients. Perfect for people in small spaces or urban settings who don't have garden space all their own, this kit comes with six packages of heirloom seeds for thyme, lavender, thai basil, mint, lemon balm, and blue borage. In addition, the kit includes starter soil, recipes, plant ID stakes, and instructions for how to nurture your garden.

42. A Moisturizing Hair Oil That’ll Really Rejuvenate Strands Tropic Isle Living Red Pimento Hair Oil $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with red pimento, this oil softens and boosts elasticity, while also controlling frizz and enhancing volume. For those with dry, naturally brittle hair, this oil penetrates deeply enough to reverse the effects of shaft damage and strengthens the follicle, so you’ll get healthier and happier hair with each use.

43. A Sleep Mask That'll Contour To The Shape Of Your Face For Superior Comfort PaiTree Sleep Mask $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're struggling with insomnia and need relief now, one of the best ways to start is by grabbing a sleep mask just like this one. Ultra-soft on the skin, this mask comes with six built-in magnets so it stays closed, and a 3-D contoured design, so there's no added pressure on your face or eyes. Made with a breathable fabric, this mask blocks out light and makes for a great sleep aid for those who have trouble relaxing or staying asleep.