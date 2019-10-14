I had never seen a gas station with a fiercely loyal following until I went to visit my first boyfriend at his college in Pennsylvania and discovered the weird and wacky world of Wawa. Wawa is something of a convenience store institution and, if you're not in the know, it's easy to feel slightly baffled by the Wawa fervor. But if you want to get your hands on Wawa's Secret Halloween menu for 2019, it's easier than you think. You, too, can discover their secrets. And it is worth getting your hands on, because they have some delicious holiday treats waiting for you.

Here's the best part — secret menu items are normally a total pain for the people serving you. Shopkeepers, baristas, and other lovely people have to deal with us coming in with a weirdly specific list of demands that we found on the internet, things that may or may not be part of an official secret menu and can be really, really annoying. But, as Food & Wine points out, Wawa works off of an ordering screen. So when you click around the screen trying to work out secret menu items, the only time you're wasting is your own — a win-win. Even better, there is a legit secret menu section hidden on the screen... if you know where to look.

And for Wawa's Secret Halloween Menu, I can tell exactly where to look.

Food & Wine reports that you'll find a little purple goose on the bottom left-hand corner of the screen when you go to place an order — click on that goose. The goose takes you to a secret menu book containing three new Cream Smoothie flavors, all with a spooky twist. You can get your hands on the Blueberry Pom Reader, Mystical Mango, and Spellbinding Strawberry options which all fall somewhere between a smoothie and a milkshake and come in 16-ounce and 24-ounce options. Pretty spooky.

Of course, if you really want to get your hands on a lot of Halloween offerings, there are tons of Starbucks' Secret Menu items with an autumnal twist, from the "Great Pumpkin" Latte to the Oogie Boogie Frappuccino. Just make sure to be patient with your barista if you go off-menu, because dealing with all of these secret menu requests isn't easy.

Wawa has become America's favorite convenience store for some very good reasons. Perhaps the most famous Wawa classic is their hoagie — or sub, depending on where you're from — that you can customize into the sandwich of your dreams. But it's worth tracking the variations of their secret menu, because they definitely keep it fresh. My personal favorite is the Wawa St. Patrick's Day secret menu (the Pot of Gold smoothie was a must), but the birthday cake milkshake period was truly a golden age. So keep your eyes peeled for what they have to offer and be sure to follow the purple goose to the Halloween Secret Menu — it will be worth it.