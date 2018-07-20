Attention, friends: Wayfair may possibly be having the sale of the summer. As a millennial perpetually paying off my student loans, I love deals. However, like any other person with (very rational, IMO) fears of being crushed by rabid dealseekers during actual Black Friday, the fact that Wayfair's Black Friday in July sale is entirely online — and also offers up to 70 percent off basically anything you need — is pretty much miraculous.

Per Inc., Wayfair's sale may have been conceptualized as a way for the company to compete with Amazon Prime Day, scooping up customers who don't have a Prime account but still want in on deals. But whether you jumped on the Prime Day deals or took a pass, Wayfair is still likely to tempt you, because I'm not kidding when I say there's discounts on everything. You can treat yourself to it all, from fresh furniture (indoor and outdoor, of course) to new art for your walls to a full revamp of all your kitchen goodies.

There's not a blanket percentage off across the site, but there are blanket "up to" percentages off certain categories and certain starting points for specific items, like TV stands starting at $99. And if you're keen to grab a lot of stuff, make sure you're checking the site regularly and/or not hesitating to buy something you really want, because lots of Wayfair's deals are flash deals with a time limit.

Check out some deals that have me already apologizing to my wallet:

Genesis 10 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set Originally $320, on sale for $111 Wayfair I think getting this excited about cookware means I've hit some kind of adult threshold, but seriously, these pots and pans are available for a ridiculous discount, and it's *always* good to have a quality set around the house. Buy Now

Desirae Etagere Bookcase Originally $90, on sale for $60 Wayfair I love bookshelves like this, because they let you mix and match what you store on them, whether it's regular books, comics, and even records and collectable items. Plus this one looks super snazzy, and is great if you're trying to space-save in your office or bedroom. Buy Now

Sienna Rose Twin over Full Bunk Bed Originally $629, on sale for $326 Wayfair No one will ever convince me that beds like this are not the cutest beds in existence. And this one is also large enough that you won't be looking at buying another one next year after your kiddo spontaneously grows 6 inches. Buy Now

Haiku by Cynthia Decker Framed Photo Graphic Print on Canvas Originally $80, on sale for $34 Wayfair A perfect window into a fantasy world, this painting — and the many other paintings and prints on sale — are a super cheap way to jazz up a small living space like a dorm or apartment. Buy Now

Kulshan 8 Piece Comforter Set Originally $140, on sale for $31 Wayfair Not going to lie, I straight-up bought this in the middle of writing this story. Not only does this set come with the incredibly beautiful comforter, it comes with a full sheet set (and a bedskirt!), including pillowcases and shams. *praise hands* Buy Now

36" Single Bathroom Vanity Set Originally $1,500, on sale for $770 Wayfair This is one of those pieces where "neutral" is the perfect descriptor, and I mean that in the most complimentary way possible. It will fit in with virtually any decor, and it's also *tiny*, so if you're trying to maximize space, it's your new BFF. Buy Now

Annabel Area Rug Originally $82.50, on sale for $39.99 Wayfair This hecka cute area rug can jazz up any corner in your apartment. And if you haven't been on your lease that long, it's extremely boho, antique-y flair will make your guests feel right at home. Buy Now

Seriously, the site's got everything you need for your apartment that you've probably been putting off buying. No matter what you're in the market for, Wayfair's Black Friday in July sale has got you covered, so take this as a sign to go ahead and treat yourself.