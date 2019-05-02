We Pulled ’Game Of Thrones’s Zodiac Chart To Predict How The Series Might End

WHEW, we all doing OK after that intense battle of Winterfell? We lost some good ones, yes, but we saw many of our favorites survive. And, in short: Arya Stark 2020! Anyway, with the Night King and his creepy ass Army Of The Dead out of the picture, we've got a few burning questions on our minds: WHO WILL TAKE THE IRON THRONE? How will this season (and the show's entire saga) end? Are we going to have anything to live for once this series is officially said and done?! Obviously, the astrology of Game of Thrones is sort of all we have to work with at this point. Let's look to the stars for some GoT predictions, shall we?

First of all, astrology doesn't just apply to people. You can draw up and analyze a natal chart for events, projects, or anything else you want. In the case of Game Of Thrones, I took a peek at its astrological chart based on the date and time the series premiered on television: April 17, 2011, at 9 p.m. EST.

This may look like a lot of mumbo jumbo, so let's discuss. We can begin by touching base on the show's basic triad of sun, moon, and rising signs, just to get a feel for what the heck is happening with GoT's astrology.

Sun Sign: Aries

Coming as a surprise to no one, the series is officially an Aries sun. Yup. Ruled by Mars — planet of sex, war, aggression, and passion (sound like your favorite Sunday night HBO past time or what?) — Aries is a trailblazing fearless leader of the zodiac, and that is the essence and core of the Game Of Thrones' chart. The show's Mars sign is also Aries, which is an intense and impulsive placement for the planet of war indeed. This explains the intense, violent, animalistic battles and frequent steamy sex scenes that the show is famous for.

Bustle spoke with pop culture astrologer Kyle Thomas to get his take on these placements, and he also noted the significant relationship between the show's sun and lucky planet Jupiter: "At its 'birth,' the Sun (ruling its life force) was in the exact place in the sky as Jupiter, planet of miracles," Thomas shares. "This means that quite literally it was destined for wealth, success, and continuous expansion. It was 'born with pure luck on its side.'" In other words, the show's massive success was sort of written in the stars.

Moon Sign: Libra

Interestingly enough, GoT's moon lives in Aries' opposite sign of Libra, which is represented by the scales and symbolizes balance, partnership, and diplomacy. The moon represents our emotional, vulnerable side, and Libra moons feel most emotionally secure when in partnership with others — which to me, hints at a possible joint Iron Throne situation, with Jon and Dany ruling side-by-side as a couple. It's definitely a romantic placement that denotes fairness, communication, and partnership, so we'll see how that manifests in the story's conclusion (spoiler: there are definitely some astrological wildcards thrown in this deck that could overrule this cute lunar vibe, so don't get too attached to the idea of a peaceful ending).

Rising Sign: Scorpio

And now for the ascendant (or rising sign): Scorpio. Dark, mysterious, and intense, this is the face that the series shows to the world. "As an Aries Sun, Game of Thrones is the leader of the pack, spearheading forward at breakneck speed, carrying the viewers on a journey," explains Thomas to Bustle. "However, with a Scorpio Rising, it has always wanted the world to see it as sexy, dark, and mysterious — clear elements witnessed within the show." It's surely succeeded in this sense!

Now, moving on to wildcard planet Uranus. This planet's placement in GoT's chart makes it clear why the show has been so revolutionary — and also hints at an ending that could be completely unexpected. "Uranus, planet of revolution, genius, and change, is in the show’s 5th House of Creativity and Art, meaning that the show has — and will — be seen as transforming television forever," continues Thomas. Having the planet of sudden change in the show's creativity sector shows that truly anything is possible when it comes to the creative direction of the show — making it hard to predict how exactly things will wrap up. It likely won't be how we expect, though, so prepare for literally any outcome.

Before we move on, we need to talk about the element of fire. Fire is most certainly the most dominant element in the Game Of Thrones chart, with half of all the show's planets living within fire sign territory — which makes sense, because it is A Song Of Ice and Fire.

As mentioned, both its sun and Mars are in fiery Aries — but the show's midheaven (also known as the area of the chart that rules public recognition and fame) is in flashy, attention-loving fire sign Leo. "This area is ruled by Leo, meaning that it will always be known for its incredible entertainment value, a visual masterpiece," shares Thomas. "The show is going to be as extravagant as possible in its final display, eager to go over-the-top." Prediction? They'll be going allllll out for the finale.

"Leo energy is also connected to love, meaning that romance will factor into the finale in a very crucial way," continues Thomas, "and it is a Fire Sign, so fire will absolutely be the most crucial element as we race to the close. Fire and light will win."

Speaking of love, let's chat about sexy and artistic planet Venus' role in all this. "The final season (and episode) will leave *most of the masses* shocked and surprised," predicts Thomas, citing the relationship between Uranus and Venus in GoT's chart as the reason why. "There will be a twist at the end that many do not expect or see coming. The throne will be gone and the established order will be 'overtaken' through this chaotic Uranus energy." Get ready for full-blown chaos.

Bustle also spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust to get her take on some additional planetary aspects that might shed some light on the show's conclusion. "The Mars — Pluto opposition from the premiere date falls on the transiting Nodes of Destiny. We can expect to see a powerful ending to the show, which may leave us thirsting for more," she explains. "Meaning, some situations may leave us scratching our heads, while there may be a cliffhanger or a plot twist — and an accompanying spin-off that may do better than the OG GoT." This ties right in with the ~expect the unexpected~ vibe that Uranus' chaotic placement is throwing in the mix for the finale. This makes sense — HBO has confirmed there are multiple spin offs in the works for GoT.

As for Stardust's ultimate prediction, based on the show's chart? "My professional take on the resolve of the show is that one of the families may back down from their quest, but not without bloodshed and a major personal loss," she shares with Bustle. "Mercury is retrograde as well, close to the Sun and Venus. An ego hit or death of a romance may ensue — in an unpredictable way. There may not be a happy ending in love." OK, Jon/Dany stan club, brace yourself for a possible heartbreak.

So, how about the astrology of the final episode itself? Bustle chatted with astrologer Renee Watt about our headspace heading into Season 8. "With the moon opposite Saturn, fans likely entered the final season with their emotional guards up — almost sensing the despair this season will hold," shares Watt. Truth. "We also have a nodal transit squaring this aspect, which shows us that the concept of fate is going to play a huge role in the fall of a major player before the game is over." Fate has always played a role in the show's mythology, but this season, the stakes are even higher. Will Jon Snow's alleged birth rite as King Of The Seven Kingdoms fall to him and him alone? Will prophecies be fulfilled? Strict, rule-following Saturn is bringing tough love and pointing to a hard yes.

Bustle also spoke with astrologer Aliza Kelly, who shares her predictions based on the upcoming season finale's astrology. "On the night of the final episode, Jupiter in Sagittarius retrograde will be conjunct GoT’s natal North Node of Destiny (in the 9th House of travel, education, and philosophy)," explains Kelly. "The show will probably conclude with a new beginning in a new environment. The universe we knew throughout will be no longer, and the end of the show will commence a completely new chapter — and probably a spin-off series in this new land." OK, that's two votes for a probable spin-off, which is great news for all you fire/ice addicts who can't get enough of the show's fascinating mythology.

After checking out the natal chart for the show and the aforementioned planetary aspects, astrologer Shawnte Cato shared some serious predictions with Bustle in regards to the show's possible conclusion. "I expect there to be a serious fracture within the House Stark. Possibly the death of a male and female child of the clan itself," explains Cato. "I think we will see a new world order with the Iron Throne itself vanquished ... the rebirth could be hatched by one of our favorite characters only to find out that the baby must go forward to become the next night king." Damn.

So, future GoT spin-off series in the making? Heartbreak hotel for the Iron Throne? A new Night King emerging from the flames? Brace yourself for the wildest, most unexpected of Game Of Thrones endings — because according to the show's astrology, anything is possible, and it's likely to be a wild ride.