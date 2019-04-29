While I never set out to become the kind of adult human woman who got emotional about ice cream, I also never anticipated a future when I would be facing the glorious majesty of the new Wendy's Frosty Cookie Sundae. While the humble Frosty on its own remains unmatched in fast food ice creams, this just took your beloved treat to a height so prolific that I'm wondering if that redheaded Wendy's mascot just flew too close to the sun. Well, if this is where humanity meets its doom, at least it will be a delicious ride down.

Per Wendy's menu on its website, there are two versions the new Frosty Cookie Sundae: a vanilla and a chocolate. They both consist of an either chocolate or vanilla Frosty base, which is then "topped with Chocolate Chunk Cookie bites and Ghirardelli Chocolate Sauce." Per Brand Eating, the menu offering is only available for a limited time. Per me, that means it's time to leave work immediately, sprint to the nearest Wendy's, and start consuming as many of them as you can while supplies last. If the words "Frosty" and "chocolate chunk" and "Ghirardelli" all in the same sentence aren't enough to compel you, then maybe the images of the new sundaes will do the trick.

This is, of course, far from the only dessert offering at Wendy's, which also offers three different kinds of cookie — including the aforementioned Chocolate Chunk. It really just seems like this marriage of desserts was their true destiny all along, and we mere mortals are just lucky enough to be around to consume it.

Speaking of ice cream (a topic that I don't even need a reasonable segue to speak of, to be clear), there are plenty of other ice cream cookie hybrids you can take to the face right now, courtesy of other iconic brands. Dairy Queen's Blizzard of the Month for April, the Oreo Cookie Jar Blizzard, combined all things Oreos, fudge, and straight up cookie dough into a concoction so delicious it might not be fully legal. Bluebell Ice Cream also just released a flavor that is legitimately called Cookie Cake, and features chocolate chip cookie cake pieces with swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing. And just in case reading about both of those things didn't make you spontaneously lose consciousness, Sonic's Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches hit the menu again in March — essentially giant cookie sandwiches that come in both Oreo and Nestlé Chocolate Chip. It is an ice cream cookie hybrid's world, y'all, and we're all just eating in it.

As for the new Frosty Cookie Sundae, it slid into the menu pretty quietly, but at least Ghirardelli seems hyped. And if you can't trust Ghirardelli's chocolate judgment, who can you trust?

Anyway, it looks like you have your work cut out for you this summer re: ice cream adventures; just make sure you get yourself to Wendy's to try this one while supplies still last.