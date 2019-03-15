I'm a sucker for a great ice cream sandwich. Hell, I'm a sucker for a bad ice cream sandwich. Those freezer-burnt, gas station options that taste like frozen styrofoam? I would dig through the freezer for them and eat 'em straight up, despite the fact that they lacked any discernible cookie or ice cream flavor. But now, there's the real deal. Per Sonic, Sonic's Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are coming back — and they're a dream for cookie and/or ice cream enthusiasts.

Rather than skimping on either the ice cream or cookie option, Sonic is sticking to its integrity and giving you the best versions of both. Starting on April 1, two varieties of Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches will be making an appearance: the Nestlé Chocolate Chip Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich and the Oreo Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich. While the chocolate chip option will give you two Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies stuck together with a hearty filling of real vanilla ice cream, the Oreo Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich gives you two oversized Oreo cookie wafers and uses real vanilla ice cream to stick it all together. Just let all of that sink in. I know, it's a lot to take on board. The reign of terrible ice cream sandwiches is over — now lazy people can have amazing ice cream sandwiches without having to actually make them themselves. A new day dawns.

Courtesy of Sonic

The cookies will come individually wrapped and will be available in participating Sonic locations. Though they'll normally sell for $1.99 each, but you'll be able to snag an even better deal after 8 p.m. — as part of Sonic Nights, you can snag one of these bad boys for $1.49.

There have been a ton of ice cream-related developments recently, so there seems to be something new available for every palate, dietary requirement, and even... sleep need? That's right, there's now ice cream that helps you sleep, because that can definitely be a thing, apparently. For those dairy-avoiders out there, there's new oat milk ice cream starting to appear on shelves thanks to So Delicious. And if you're a die-hard cookie dough fan (and who isn't?), you can get Wallops!, which are essentially cookie dough-covered ice cream balls ready to bring your cookie dough-dependency a more convenient way to exist. If you like your ice cream in a special setting, you can even get character-inspired cones from Disney. Basically, there's new ice cream happening all the time, so make sure to keep your eyes peeled.

You can innovate ice cream a million different ways, but there's something about that classic ice cream and cookie combination that just can't be beat. Sure, you can fill your ice cream with cookie dough or you can crush Oreos in there until the cows come home, but it's that real mix of buttery cookie pieces giving way to delicious, sweet ice cream that really hits the spot. There's no guarantee on how long Sonic's Real Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are going to be around, so make sure to keep an eye out for them — April 1 can't come soon enough.