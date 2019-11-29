Christmas time is for everyone, not just humans. This year Westfield have you sorted, because instead of leaving your pooch at home bored and stressed out, Westfield have launched a Christmas themed dog motel. The Merry Mutts Motel (I know, so lit) is a concept from Westfield and doggy day care experts Urban Mutts. It's a festive themed doggy drop off service which allows dog owners to drop their pets off while they get down with festive activities. Ones like late night shopping and of course, Christmas drinks and general merriment. Meaning there'll be less lonely pups at home and more time for them to make little friends.

The uber exclusive doggy winter cabin is based in Westfield Square's Winter Village in West London. The motel will be open from Wednesday Dec. 4 to Sunday Dec. 8. Dogs will be welcomed on weekdays from 5 to 9 p.m. with two hour slots (5 to 7p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.) and 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The lucky doggos will get the ultimate festive experience when they get there, including a super festive and cosy space with interiors to make them feel like dog elves. Alongside their new canine chums, they'll be offered an array of Christmas treats, taken on strolls in nearby parks, get dolled up for their very own Christmas card shoot with their human, and even learn some brand spanking new tricks. All under the loving care of Santa's little helpers. God, I wish I could go to this place.

Christmas is of course also a time to consider those in need and in this case, your little pooch's day out will help raise funds for Wild At Heart Foundation. 100% of donations from the Merry Mutts Motel will contribute towards the charity's work in international dog rescue and adoption projects across the globe.

Bookings must be made in advance online here and will cost you a minimum £5 donation to the charity. Important things for dog owners looking to book their pet pooch into the Merry Mutts Motel to consider are that their pet is:

Over a year old Social with other furry friends and humans Happy in supervised dog daycare Fully vaccinated In good health Neutered/Spayed Is excited about Christmas

Also, if the dog is distressed or aggressive, the people in charge have the right to turn you away. So make sure your pup is suited to the environment so everyone can have a nice time.