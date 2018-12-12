While hair trends come and go, fringes for some are always in. If bangs are your thing, why stray from your look? The only thing that changes is the type of fringe that is "in," and according to Pinterest, 2019 is going to be all about the cropped fringe. Up 51 percent in searches on Pinterest, shorter fringes are set to be all the rage this year, but what are baby bangs and how can you get them?

Let's start with what baby bangs are exactly. While a regular fringe style would usually stop just before your eyebrows, sweeping your lashes, baby bangs are super short, sitting just inches from where they start. There are more than one ways to wear baby bangs. For those who have short, sleek locks and are feeling brave, a straight-across, blunt cut can work. Be warned however: it's a bold look which requires a lot of maintenance.

If you want to go for something a little less drastic, or have naturally curly or wavy hair, why not try softly tousled, lightly chopped into baby bangs, such as those iconically worn by Isabel Lucas years ago. This look is beautiful, soft, and really shows off your facial features and makeup.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Another option is to have a sort of "half" style, as preferred by stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who told Refinery29: "This baby fringe is much shorter in the forehead area and longer around her ears."

The biggest tip I could give for getting baby bangs in the first place is to go to a professional hair stylist you know and trust. Take the time to discuss with them what kind of look you're going for and why, and go away and think about it before going for the chop; baby bangs are not a style to choose on impulse.

When it comes to styling, I'll be honest: baby bangs seem like a bit of a 'mare. Unlike longer fringe styles which can softly fall across the eyebrows, shorter styles need to be carefully styled and require a lot of maintenance. If you choose to keep your look straight, it might be worth investing in a pair of mini straighteners so that you can get right up in there at the root of the hair, without burning yourself. I really like the Toni & Guy Style Fix Straightener (£30 at Boots) or alternatively, the even tinier Windle & Moodie Compact Pro Mini Straightening Iron (also £30, at windleandmoodie.com).

If you're rocking more of a tousled, soft style, ensure your stylist cuts your bangs in a way that allows them to fall naturally with minimum styling needed. A tiny bit of hair pomade, such as Ouai's Matte Pomade (£16 at Cult Beauty) should be worked into the mini fringe each morning to create the perfect nonchalant style.

Baby fringes look great with pixie crops as well as longer hair worn in a chic up-do. All they really take is a good cut, beautiful styling, and a little confidence to pull off.