The first sprouts of spring bring in a whole new vibe — and it's not just about the fresh cut flowers. Aries season rolls in with the spring equinox on Mar. 20, and being the tippy-top of the zodiac, when the sun returns to Aries it sparks a renewal of energy. If your work life is in need of a revamp, the independent sign is here for it. What Aries season means for you career, based on your zodiac sign, is cosmic information that will help guide us through the rest of the year.

This year began strong, with super moon after super moon — it was a mood. Everyone, it seemed, declared that this would be their year. This would be an all-in kind of year where self-care, wellness and speaking up took precedence. With Aries season falling in close proximity to the Libra super moon — also on Mar. 20 — this mood gets an extra bump. Forever Conscious reported, "This Libra Full Moon represents a huge point of release, and will be guiding us to really purge and let go of the year passed." Whatever nonsense that's been on your tail from last year is not invited to the 2019 astrological conference.

Aries brings the heat to the year ahead. As with any new year occasion, it's a prime time to set intentions. Horoscope.com shared, "During Aries season, many of us will feel this creative energy in short, intensive bursts of passion and drive." These intentions set now will blossom as the astrological year unravels. A ram isn't known to back down and during Aries season 2019, all zodiac signs might want to look over their resume and revamp it.

Aries Giphy It's your season, Aries, so soak up the birthday energy. Being the first sign of the zodiac, you're not shy about leading the charge. And Aries season 2019 certainly leads a cosmic charge for your career. The full moon in Libra might be to thank for that. AstroStyle writes, "From romantic relationships that ripen to official status to business contracts that get signed, sealed and delivered, these two Libra full moons propel you to commit—or at the very least, to take a hard look at the state of your unions." If you're weighing job offers or have been feeling like an exit from your current position is necessary, you may be feeling like it's time to take action. AstroStyle recommends after Mercury turns direct on Mar. 28,

Taurus Giphy If things feel heated in your career life, Aries season could make it feel like your bull is clashing with the ram. But breathe easy, Taurus! The full moon at the start of Aries season may illuminate the mess that's making you irritated. There is an end to all the clashing. AstroStyle writes, "Is there a habit that you really need to kick or a messy part of your life that needs a cleanup? No shame, Taurus: Just get in there and address it with a cool and objective head." Key words: cool and objective.

Gemini Giphy Gemini, it's time to extract those ideas from your genius mind and onto paper — or, you know, the note pad app of your smart phone. Aries season lights up your eleventh house of technology. If an idea for a blog or an app of your own has been brewing in the back of your mind, now might be the time to move forward. AstroStyle writes, "Sketch out the architecture; design the product, crunch the numbers…then call the developers to see if it’s viable." But do remember that Mercury is retrograde until Mar. 28, so schedule any technological related launches until the planet turns direct.

Cancer Giphy "Boss" has a nice ring to it, don't you think? Apparently, you do as the sun rolls into Aries. With this new position at the forefront of your brilliant mind, at the start of a new astrological year, you could be looking for an opportunity you know you're totally fit for. Horoscope.com writes, "The full moon on the twentieth could make you question whether you want to keep an emotionally unrewarding job. Apply for a position with an exciting start-up." You're ready to put the work into your career and prove that you are an actual boss.

Leo Giphy After a quiet Pisces season, Aries blazes in and has you feeling ready to take center stage again. And when it comes to the workplace, this could mean you're ready to make some noise again. AstroStyle says, "This is a stellar time to start or expand an independent venture or, if you love your job, to be more “intrapreneurial” and get a new initiative rolling within your company." Whatever route you take, it's bound to be a new and therefore exciting one.

Virgo Giphy If the start of 2019 felt sluggish in your career, get ready to endure a blast of inspiration when the sun transits Aries. You might get a surge of wanting to make the next moves happen. If recruiters aren't blowing up your LinkedIn mailbox, Aries season might inspire you to do the reaching out. And that trailblazing confidence in yourself could lead to the new job opportunities you've been waiting around for. Keep an eye out on the job boards!

Libra Giphy Get ready to perform a yes-I-am-all-that-and-more hair flip, Libra. If you've been putting your heart, soul and sweat into a project the sun moving into Aries finally spotlights it. Your little project essentially gets a big, cosmic Hollywood-esque premiere. Step boldly into this light and soak it up! It's well deserved. Aries season is ~stocked~ with this energy for you. AstroStyle writes, "This year you get a super-rare and super-potent second full moon in your sign ... you could step back onto the stage for an encore." Get ready to shine.

Scorpio Giphy Now is the time to find that work-life balance. Things at the office could pick up, and files could start stacking like a paper Everest. Instead of giving yourself a head ache from all the neon highlighting, focus on finding your post-work solace. Finding that peace after plowing through e-mails will be significant to how you work efficiently and effectively. Getting your restorative yoga in at 6 p.m., and sticking to it, will help you in your career!

Sagittarius Giphy If you have a few hidden talents up your sleeve, the sun blazing into Aries season might bring them to the surface. Your talents may be the star of the show, or at least what's piquing people's interest the most. Perhaps it's time to launch that YouTube channel you've been daydreaming about. AstroStyle writes, "Your talents could draw some major attention; you might even be asked to speak publicly or be interviewed by the media." Don't be surprised if you get a few new fans during this transit.

Capricorn Giphy Your reputation in the zodiac as a hard worker is warranted. And when it comes to your ~career~ this Aries season you shouldn't have a problem promoting the best of your work. It's important to be your own advocate and this transit will teach you that. You don't have to buy yourself a billboard on Sunset Blvd to promote your blog but definitely start using your own #hashtag. This visibility could attract more success and some really neat opportunities.

Aquarius Giphy This astrological and seasonal renewal has you filled with the inspiration to find opportunity. Great! All those ideas that have been swirling around your head through winter might want to find a home on paper. AstroStyle says, "Got a story to tell or app to sell? Start typing! Aries season is ideal for getting those thoughts and ideas out of your head and into Dev." You could find a lot of support in your local community.