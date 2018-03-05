This season of the Bachelor had a lot of firsts. It was the first time everyone seemed to have just about no idea who the Bachelor was. It was one of the first time a typical "quirky" archetype (enthusiastic taxidermist Kendall) made it past just being a novelty character. And, shockingly, it was the first time a woman with a pixie cut has been featured on the show. Bekah M. made waves for her awesome hair, bubbly personality, her post-Bachelor disappearance to a weed farm, and her young age, relative to Arie's: she was 22 on the show, while he was 36. Bekah has definitely struck a chord with fans, and some people have been calling for her to be the next Bachelorette. But would Bekah be willing? What has Bekah said about being the 2018 Bachelorette?

It seems that Bekah's Bachelor experience has warmed her up to the possibility of being the star of The Bachelorette, though it doesn't seem like she's completely on board just yet. When asked by Glamour whether she would consider being the Bachelorette, Bekah had a lengthy answer:

"Hm, this is complicated. Yes and no. I think yes just because going through [this] experience I never expected to have a genuine connection with the person on it, but Arie and I did have quite a great relationship. There was so many feelings, and we learned so much about each other. I learned a lot about myself through him on the show. I don’t think we'd work in the real world [because he's] 14 years older than me and lives in Scottsdale, but if there was a season where there were 30 men who were there for me, who were selected for me, it’s like, wow. Going through that process and having all of that for me, I’m sure there'd be a man who I could spend the rest of my life with from that pool. It just seems like it could totally happen."

It seems like if ABC wanted Bekah to be the Bachelorette, the California nanny would be down for the role. And for haters (and Tia) still speculating that she's not ready for marriage, Bekah has an answer for you. "I’ll be ready for marriage when I find the man who is worthy of being my husband," she said in the same Glamour interview. "It’s not something I’m actively looking for, it’s something I’m just waiting for because if he doesn’t come my way, then whatever. I’ll just live with my cats, and I don’t even care. I’ll be happy on my own." Honestly, the best kind of Bachelor/ette is a person who is looking for love, but who doesn't feel they need it to complete themselves, and Bekah seems to fit that bill.

But if she really wants the gig, she might have to compete with the contestants from her season one last time before she claims the title for herself. There are quite a few other women from this season who fans are calling for to be the next Bachelorette, from the #SeinneForBachelorette campaign on Twitter, to Tia's diehard fans. And others think that if the rumors about the dramatic finale are true, and Arie eventually dumps Becca K. for Lauren B. (or vice versa), then the heartbroken woman will be a shoe-in to find a second chance at love. Each of these women are a more conventional Bachelorette choice than Bekah M., who is younger and a little more of a typical millennial than the perennial Bachelorette.

But that doesn't mean that some fans wouldn't love to see a full season of Bekah M:

Another slight complication might be the fact that it's been announced during "The Women Tell All" that Bekah will be on Bachelor in Paradise this summer. Though it doesn't necessarily mean that there's no way that Bekah could be on that show and The Bachelorette, since the shows both air over the summer, the filming schedules could conflict, making it less likely that Bekah would actually be able to be The Bachelorette. So unless ABC and Bachelor Nation King Chris Harrison change their mind about placing Bekah on Paradise, it seems unlikely that she will be the star of her own season.

But that doesn't mean that Bekah's journey for love is over. In fact, if Jade and Tanner and Carly and Evan prove anything, it's that it might be easier to find lasting love on Paradise than it is on The Bachelor or Bachelorette. So Bekah's biggest fans don't have to worry: We'll all likely be seeing her back on our screens very soon.

That is, if she doesn't run away to a farm again.