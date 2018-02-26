Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor is nearly over, but that means that it's time to start prepping for a new season of The Bachelorette. Please, ABC — don't make us wait forever to find out who will search for love next! In fact, our next contender could be close. Very, very close. Will Seinne be the 2018 Bachelorette? Her Women Tell All interview could pave the way for her own series.

Seinne was a damn delight to have on The Bachelor. She is beautiful, eloquent, smart, well-traveled, and she doesn't seem to take herself too seriously, which is really important on a show like this. Seinne just seems very comfortable in her own skin, and that's refreshing to watch. That said, Arie always seemed to look at Seinne as a little too good for him. (As did the fans.) And alas, Seinne, the Yale graduate with perfect teeth and an amazing personality and a million other attributes, was sent home, back to the real world. But from the way Chris Harrison spoke to Seinne during the Women Tell All special, it sure seemed like Seinne may get another shot at love on national television.

Chris Harrison mentioned that Seinne spoke on the show about how she didn't really have great examples while she was growing up of what a solid relationship looked like. What falling in love looked like. Her parents' relationship, by her own admission, was really hard, and so Seinne has strived her whole life to find a loving relationship that was easier and more secure than what she had as a child. Seinne told Chris Harrison that yes, she was looking for something like, that, but she hopes that her experience on The Bachelor will show women at home that yes, they can have love. They can look for love. Love can find them, and romance can be for them. They'll be able to see that while The Bachelor is not a real way to get a relationship, it can give them the first step into realizing that they, too, can be loved.

There was a big difference in the questions that Chris Harrison asked Seinne versus what Chris Harrison asked women like Tia and Bekah. The latter were more along the lines of what happened on the show, rehashing that out, but Seinne's were a little more abstract, talking about how she wants to find love and how, you know, this may not be her last shot to get it. That sentence is like taking a peek into the minds of The Bachelorette's producers, and plenty of Twitter followers thought so, too.

Even Arie had something to say about it, and this seems like a nice big hint:

Seinne is playing it cool right now — it's way too early for the Bachelorette to be announced yet, anyway. Would Seinne make a marvelous Bachelorette? Absolutely. Will she want to do it? Well, that depends. She may want to focus on her own personal love story instead of having it broadcast all over national television again. I would love to watch her again, but that's a huge commitment. In an interview with E! following the Women Tell All special, Seinne said, “[The Bachelorette] is quite the role. Everyone thinks that it’s an honor, and it is, but I think it’s much harder than it looks. I would consider it, but I haven’t been asked yet."

Oh, OK, playing it coy. I see how it is. For now, we'll just have to wait and see who the next Bachelorette will be, but if it's Seinne, you can bet she'll be wonderful not just at finding love but making herself a role model for women at home, too.