I love backless dresses. They're so beautiful and a great way to make a statement at a party. But what do you wear underneath one? I went searching for bras to wear with a backless dress because I usually prefer to wear a bra with those looks.

While there are plenty of people who would rather go braless, for many, it might be uncomfortable to do so. So, what are the options? You can find bras in all different shapes and styles: There are ones that are completely backless and stick-on, and there are convertible bras that you can add a strap to, in order to make it fall lower on your back. You can try using clear straps if you want a bit more support. And while not strictly a bra, you could try a corset or a body suit with boning to provide that support you need when going backless.

There are seriously so many great options out there, but most of them do offer some sort of support and comfort for those times that you can't afford to go braless, but want to rock your favorite low-cut dress. So the next time you're contemplating whether or not you should take the plunge and buy the backless dress that you've been eyeing, remember that there a ton of bras that will work for you.

1. A Convertible Bra That Can Be Backless

If you're afraid you're only ever going to wear your new backless bra one time, you can always purchase a convertible bra instead. This one converts to a halter, criss-cross, and low back. It's seamless and has push-up cups and adjustable straps, so it'll be comfortable throughout the night. One user said, "I love the versatility of the straps...and how the bra doesn't show at all where it connects in the back!"

Available sizes: 34A to 38DD

Available sizes: 34A to 38DD

2. A Comfortable And Supportive Backless Option

When you have larger breasts, it can be frustrating trying to find any kind of backless bra. But, you can find a strapless, backless, sticky bra for fuller boobs that will actually stay on throughout the night. Plus, it comes with optional clear straps if you want a little extra support.

Promising review: "WOW!!!! I have ALWAYS struggled with finding a strapless or stick on bra. I am a 38F. Even bras still suck for me. They're uncomfortable and bulky for my smaller frame. I ordered the biggest size- it ended up being much too big so I am returning it for a couple sizes smaller. The adhesive wings really do hold and its all about positioning them right on your chest so that you get the lift! 10/10 hands down! This bra will be a life saver come summer!!!!"

Available sizes: plus sizes 1 to 5

3. A Backless Bra Ideal For A High Neck Dress

If you love high necklines and low backs, this bra is an awesome choice for you. It's a double layered bra, so you'll be supported all night. It also comes with a detachable clear strap, and nude and clear adjustable shoulder straps. No need to worry about sweat making the bra less sticky, either — dry-wicking fabric will keep the piece in place.

Promising review: "This bra is simply amazing. I’ve been desperately searching for a bra to wear with my backless prom dress (I’m a size 38 HH so I can’t go braless) and this bra does the trick! Everyone with a large bust needs this bra!!!"

Available sizes: X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large

4. A Backless And Strapless Bodysuit

For backless bra support, this body suit provides support for than just your chest. The boning structure is a large source of the support and if you like you can also wear this body suit with straps. You have your choice of black or white.

Promising review: "I'm 5'5" and 120 lbs. I feel it's quite easy to put on and take off, and very comfortable to wear under my backless dress. I also love that the straps are removable. It is well made as well. Very happy with this purchase."

Available sizes: 10 sizes, ranging from 32B to 34DD

5. A Self-Adhesive Silicone Bra That Let's You Go (Kinda) Braless

If you're wearing something thin and want coverage that feels like it's barely there, these reusable adhesive silicone push-up cups are a great option. Plus, this sticky bra option is a #1 Best Seller on Amazon among adhesive bras. It's available in sizes A through F.

Promising review: "Love it! Works fine with me. It fit as expected. They remained sticky for multiple uses. They stick and hold on tight, but are not painful to remove. Very useful for low cut or backless tops. It's way more comfortable than a strapless bra, gives you a lot of freedom."

Available sizes: A, B, C, D, DD, E, and F

6. A Backless Bra With A Plunge In The Front And Back

The great thing about this bra is that it works for both plunge dresses and backless ones. All you have to do is add on the low back converter. The straps are totally adjustable, and the bra can be transformed to several different styles. So, if you want to channel your inner pop star and rock both plunge and backless at once, go for it. You'll feel supported and comfortable throughout the night.

Promising review: "I am a 38F/G depending on the brand. A little too big for the Victoria Secret DDD. My measurements are 45" around the bust and 38" band and waist. I got a size 13. It fits great. I usually use the halter option and haven't tried it with other strap methods but it works great and holds well. Halter strap can dig a little bit but that's to be expected with how much it has to hold! Wore it with a low cut top (pictured above) and with the help of a single safety pin to get the top to stop shifting around (not the bra's fault) you couldn't even see the bra underneath!"

Available sizes: 11 sizes, ranging from 2 to 15

7. A Self Adhesive Bra That Provides Customized Lift & Support

Adhesive cups work really well if you want to rock a backless dress to your next party. This option actually offers lift and support. The center lace-up drawstring allows you to customize the lift you want and the silicone and fabric material combination is designed to remain breathable. This set comes with two bras, a beige and black option to go with virtually any outfit you might be wearing.

Promising review: "I love this bra. Stays sticky and can even reuse. Stays on all day. Is great for strapless or backless dresses or shirts. [...] The [strings] are great for extra cleavage."

Available sizes: A, B, C, D, and DD

8. The Backless Bra You Want Without Sacrificing Support You Need

If you're interested in maintaining a natural shape in your backless dress, then this bra is going to be a great option for you. Its molded cups are supportive and made with underwire, and the adhesive is only on the wings of the bra. One user even said she was able to dance the entire night without it falling off.

Promising review: "Shocked that this worked, but it did! (I wear a 34E bra, so had low hopes for this doing much of anything.) Had a backless/strapless dress with some structure in the bodice, but wanted just a little more support and this did the trick. And for what it's worth, as someone who usually has fairly sensitive skin, I didn't have any negative reaction to the silicone sticky tabs."

Available sizes: A, B, C, D, DD, and DDD

9. A Semi-Backless Option That Offers More Coverage

Some dresses are only semi-backless, and if that's the case, you may not want to rock a bra that is completely backless. That's why this corset is a great option instead. It's full coverage and has an extra-low back. It has underwire, lightly-lined cups, and light boning. It's also completely adjustable.

Promising review: "I needed something that would not show under a dress with a low back and low neckline and this did the trick. It's so supportive but so comfortable. Highly recommend."

Available sizes: 32A to 40D

10. A Three-In-One Bra For Both Strapless, Backless, And Plunge Dresses

Support breasts with an underwire bra that can be worn with so many things. It has side boning for extra support and a removable strap for comfort, if you need it. One user said that the bra did a great job keeping everything in its place while she wore it.

Promising review: "This bra is a winner!! I had searched for ages through Amazon, Macy’s and a bunch of other department stores to try and find the right bra for a particularly difficult bridesmaid dress (backless and low in the front) before finding this one. I am a 38D who loves to dance so finding one that was supportive but also looked good seemed like an impossible task. Luckily, this one stayed in place long into the night and didn’t lose any stickiness even after sweating. Definitely the one to buy if you are a larger cup size but need good support!"

Available size: A, B, C, and D

