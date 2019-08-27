You've decided it's time. Perhaps you are at a crossroads in your life. Maybe you want to get a little more insight into your personality or some guidance on which direction you should take your life next. You want to get your chart read by a professional astrologer. Figuring out how to approach your first birth chart reading — which is, BTW, where all the planets and stars were when you popped onto Earth — doesn't have to be intimidating, even if you are very new to astrology. You can simply go in with a few things in mind to get the most out of your time.

That said, it is true that the language of astrology can be complex and confusing the first time you hear it, astrologer Elisa Robyn, PhD, who is based out of Colorado, tells Bustle. So do not be afraid to ask for the simplest version of what the astrologer might be telling you about yourself.

"You do not have to understand every astrological concept, but you do need to understand how the session will answer your questions and help your life," Robyn says. And be ready to ask questions about anything that does not make sense or is confusing, Robyn says.

Another important thing to consider? Robyn says you should go in knowing that the astrologer is not giving you a psychic reading. What it is really about is understanding yourself on a deeper level.

"A good astrologer can help you understand why you make some of the choices you make, and to find your meaning and purpose," Robyn says.

Below, look at some suggestions for how to approach your very first chart reading.

1. Give Them All The Correct Information About Your Birthday Shutterstock You need the date, the time you were born, and the location of your birth. If you don't know these things, like the time, try to estimate as best you can. The more specific the information, the more accurate the chart. While you probably know your sun sign, and perhaps your moon and rising signs, Robyn says, there are also twelve signs, twelve houses, nine planets, a north and south node, and an astroid or two that make up your chart, all of which your astrologer will be interpreting for you. Sure, it might sound complicated, but they are there to walk you through it, and do not be afraid to ask clarifying questions!

2. Make Sure You Feel Comfortable With Your Astrologer Make sure you do feel comfortable with the person who is doing your reading, Robyn says. It is often best to get a referral from a friend or perhaps have some knowledge of the astrologer from a radio show, podcast, or blog. Robyn says that you might want to chat with the person beforehand to get a feel for how they communicate, and if you like them, and feel comfortable talking about personal matters, because the chart does get very intimate and detailed. Doing it with someone who speaks your language, so to speak, will make it easier for you not only to ask questions, but to receive answers that feel helpful.

3. Record The Session Shutterstock It's a lot of information in a pretty short period of time. Consider using the recorder on your phone to keep track. It will make it so you can revisit what you heard, and come back to the session later when you're perhaps able to process the information even more. "Next, be prepared to record the session. You will want to listen to this later," Robyn says. And during the session, be sure to listen more than you talk. You are there to hear what the astrologer has to say, so be prepared to do that, Robyn says.

4. Remain Openminded Yes, it is important to remain openminded, because you are going to be getting a lot of information. But the astrologer is only one person. Often the astrologer will say somethings that might upset you or feel a little triggering. "For example, I once told a client she was a bit secretive, and she vehemently denied this," Robyn says. "However, later in the session, she talked about not wanting to share or open up in her relationships." While again, every astrologer interprets things differently, allowing yourself to not make snap judgments is key. This is also why the recorder is helpful — you can digest the information and then revisit.

5. Come In With A List Of Questions Shutterstock "This is your session, so you might want to come with a list of questions, and in fact, this is a good idea. But once you ask, be prepared to listen," Robyn says. You can ask a whole lot of different types of things. And again, your chart doesn't tell the future. However, it can not only give you insights into your personality, but can tell you about what energies are supporting you or working against you at a certain period of time. "If my chart says it's a good time to get into a relationship, but I don't want to get into a relationship, it can be reinterpreted as something else, I can make a different choice about it," Robyn says. It's giving you the weather so you can choose what to wear and what to do, you know?