Even if you and your partner have seemingly compatible zodiac signs, there's still a chance you may have to work on your relationship, in order for it to last. This might mean smoothing over problems, or finding ways to better understand each other. Because even though you look good on paper, that doesn't mean things will always be easy.

That isn't, of course, necessarily a bad thing. "A relationship is not only supposed to be a good time, but it’s also supposed to help the people within it grow as individuals too, which requires working through conflict and challenging of opinions," Molly Cardinal, a professional astrologer, tells Bustle.

It's also true that compatibility isn't everything. Problems can still arise, and relationships can still be complex, "because that’s just what happens when you’re a human," Cardinal says. "The great thing about their compatible natures, [though], is that even in the face of conflict, they will still share the same values and strong foundation, which makes resolving the issue easier because they’re able to remember and come back to what is truly important in their life"

Read on below for the three zodiac couples who seem compatible, according to experts, but may have to put in a little extra effort to make it work.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19) & Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Shutterstock Both Aries and Leo are fire signs, so there tends to be an automatic attraction, Linda Joyce, relationship expert and astrologer, tells Bustle. Both stand out in a crowd, and both are committed to working towards their goals — all things that can bring them together. But these traits can result in challenges, too. "There can be a competitive nature to this partnership that gets in the way of love," Joyce says. "Who gets more attention? Does it create resentment? That’s not good if its excessive and it could be." Aries has a tendency to be either independent or co-dependent in relationships, Joyce says, so Leo might feel smothered or held back. On the other hand, Leo likes to move forward through hard work and a steady pace, but they can also be secretive. If Aries feels as if they're hiding something, problems could arise. These two can work through their problems, though, and come out the other side by opening up and remaining on the same team. This can help them find a nice balance between their fiery side, and any potential hangups.

2. Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) & Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Shutterstock As two earth signs, Virgo and Capricorn can be a compatible match. "Both Virgo and Capricorn are not only 'down-to-earth,' but also value responsibility and practicality," Cardinal says. "Capricorn, as the goat, has a daring and ambitious outlook on life from the top of the mountain, while Virgo knows what it takes to get the job done one step at a time." They can see eye-to-eye in terms of their goals, and both are willing to work really hard to meet them. "They not only share the value of hard work, but their complementary energies can really make awesome things happen together," Cardinal says. The thing is, "these signs need to be mindful that work doesn’t eclipse the need for play in a relationship, and without that lighter energy, the relationship can get too heavy," she says. It often isn't long before they're not seeing each other due to too many late nights at the office, or before seriousness weighs them down. This couple needs to occasionally find time to put their desire to ascend and excel to the side, Cardinal says, "and just enjoy the moment that’s in front of them together, finding opportunities to have fun." If they can do that, they can make the relationship work.