Capricorns are known for their ambitious nature and their unwavering ability to do quality work. But even this powerful sign is not immune to the negative effects of Mercury retrograde. An outline for what Capricorn zodiac signs should and shouldn't do during Mercury retrograde summer 2019 is crucial, because the only thing this sign hates more than working hard and not getting noticed is working hard for no reason at all.

According to astrologer Linda Furiate speaking to Bustle, "hardworking Capricorns may feel the most powerless during the 2019 summer Mercury retrograde as the universe may seem to test Capricorn’s typical strong and resilient personality." Aka, this is not going to be the most rewarding time for Caps, but if they navigate the more predictable elements of Mercury retrograde, they might be able to save themselves some grief.

Caps hate wasting time and they hate putting love and care into dead ends. So if you can follow this guideline and exert your energy and feelings accordingly, you might make it through the end of this retrograde period (Jul. 31) without having lost too much. Here's what you should and should not do between now and the end of the month:

Shouldn't: Take On More Work

"Capricorn’s workload may make it feel as though they must push a large boulder up a steep hill," Furiate tells Bustle. If you're feeling like your job is harder than it usually is, it's not in your head — that's Mercury retrograde screwing with your energy and attention span. Do your best to keep your head above water, and rest assured that once we move out of the retrograde period, you'll be able to handle you work with greater ease.

Should: Get Back To Nature

If you're feeling run down from work and your social life, Furiate says that "a hike or mountain climb may motivate and energize Capricorn to come back strong." So, head into nature and recharge the way your sign is meant to recharge. A vigorous hike or long walk will help you find mental clarity and a calm center.

Should: Hang Out With Immediate Family

According to Furiate, hanging out with close family during this time can be very rewarding. You might find yourself more curious about your family's heritage while Mercury is in retrograde, so lean into that curiosity and talk to your parents about their culture and heritage.

Shouldn't: Hang Out With Extended Or Distant Family

If you haven't seen family in a while or haven't connected with certain family members since a stressful conversation or altercation, now is not the time to try to patch things up. Keep your interactions limited during the end of Mercury's retrograde to avoid situations that might leave you feeling remorse and stress. If you still want to reach out come August 1, go ahead and reconnect then.

Should: Take Some Time Off

Capricorn is always working hard on something, but with retrograde working against their output, Furiate tells Bustle that Caps should schedule a break for themselves. Taking time off now will actually make you more productive and efficient post-retrograde, so force yourself to be still for a while, it will pay off.