Many people have multiple group chats going at once. You might have one with your two best friends, one with your closest coworkers, one with your besties who meet up for brunch, and one with your family.

Sometimes these group chats are annoyingly active, often to the point you’re receiving 500+ messages a day. Other times, they go eerily quiet. While some people would never notice when a group chat starts to die, certain zodiac signs pick up on it right away.

Not only do they love it when their phone is lighting up with notifications, but they also like to be connected to as many pals as possible. This is true for many air and fire signs, who would happily talk to people 24/7. If a chat goes silent for a little too long, they’ll send a text.

For others, it makes them sad when a group chat starts to fade away. If it’s been weeks since anyone’s messaged in the Movie Night group chat or months since anyone sent a TikTok to their Gossip Girlies chat, they’ll worry that it’s the end of an era and send a message right away. Here, the three zodiac signs you can always count on to keep the group chat alive.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Riska/E+/Getty Images

Social, fun-loving Geminis live with their phone in hand. This air sign, ruled by chatty Mercury, likes to stay connected to everyone in their life — and they believe group chats are often the best way to do it.

As a sign with a busy mind, they live for group chat dynamics, where everyone’s talking and texting at once, and they never feel overwhelmed when they see 50 missed notifications. It’s why they notice right away when a group chat goes quiet. If a Gemini is bored, even for five seconds, they’ll message a few and get the chat going again.

They also keep group chats alive simply because they always have something to say. A Gemini will text the chat the moment they wake up, share their thoughts throughout the day, and send TikToks at 1 a.m. when everyone else is asleep. If a group chat includes this sign, you can rest assured it’s never going to die.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Kmatta/Moment/Getty Images

Virgos enjoy the way chats keep their various friend groups organized. As an analytical earth sign, ruled by Mercury, they’ll scroll their cultivated lists every day and check in with everyone as they go.

A Virgo might pop into the Taco Tuesday chat and ask if their friends are free at 6 p.m., then hop on over to the college roommate chat and strike up a convo about the annual summer beach trip. They don’t mind at all if they’re the first person to message in months, and they might even take pride in keeping the chat going.

Virgos are loyal, and so it makes them feel good to keep everyone close. A group chat is a practical, easy way to maintain friendships that might otherwise fizzle, so they take it upon themselves to maintain those connections.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

While many water signs secretly love it when a group chat dies — they often feel overwhelmed by the constant texts — you can always count on this fire sign to swoop in and send a message. For Sagittarians, 24 hours is way too long to go without texting every person they know.

As a generous, nurturing sign ruled by optimistic Jupiter, Sagittarians have the ability, and the energy, to keep multiple chats alive for years on end. They’ll notice right away if a conversation is dying down, and they’ll use their humor and wit to pick it back up again.

When bored, a Sagittarius might also scroll to the bottom of their texts, find a group chat that went quiet a year ago, and say hi just because. They aren’t afraid to be the one to reach out. This is how they hang onto friends for years, and why they always seem to have something fun on their schedule.