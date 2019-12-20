This article contains spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the final installment of the Skywalker Saga answered quite a few lingering questions about the First Order and Resistance, there was also one major query still left unsolved by the time the credits rolled: Is Finn Force-sensitive in Rise of Skywalker? And, relatedly, was the thing that Finn (John Boyega) wanted to tell Rey (Daisy Ridley) throughout the film that he could feel the Force, just like she does?

Fans have speculated that Finn is Force-sensitive since 2015's The Force Awakens, which featured shots of Boyega holding a lightsaber in the trailer and on the poster. Though he didn't embark on any Jedi training in that film or its follow-up, The Last Jedi, there are some hints that Finn has been able to sense certain things — like the First Order's attack on the Republic — before anyone else in the Resistance knows that they have happened. That ability played a big role in his arc in The Rise of Skywalker, even though the film never explicitly states that Finn can feel the Force.

The first time the film hints at Finn's sensitivity is when the trio are attempting to escape from the First Order on Pasana, and Rey steps off the ship because she can feel that Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is coming for her. Rey doesn't tell any of her friends why she is feeling pulled to walk off into the desert, but Finn seems to instantly know that Kylo is coming, as if he can feel their Force connection or Rey's emotions.

Later, after he meets Jannah (Naomi Ackie) on Kef Bir he explains that he felt pulled by a mysterious force to defect from the First Order and abandon his Stormtrooper training. "It's an instinct, a feeling," he says, later telling Jannah that he wasn't sure if he believed in the Force until he joined the Resistance, and realized that was where the gut feeling he had to go against the Stormtroopers came from.

However, the two clearest hints that Finn is Force-sensitive happen near the end of the movie, when the Resistance is facing off against the Final Order on Exogol. When it seems like their enemies have predicted their plan to cut off the navigation tower, Finn instantly knows that the new signal is coming from a nearby Star Destroyer. Jannah even asks him at one point how he knows that particular ship is the one to attack, and Finn simply responds that it's a "feeling" he has.

After taking out the Final Order's fleet, Finn returns to the Resistance ship, but abruptly stops and calls out Rey's name — right after she has been killed from over-exerting herself in the fight against Emperor Palpatine (Ian Mcdiarmid). It's clear from the look on his face that Finn is hit with a wave of pain, either from sensing his friend's agony or simply from knowing within an instant that Rey has been killed in battle.

Unfortunately, the question of Finn's Force-sensitivity is never answered in The Rise of Skywalker, and the former Stormtrooper and his friends are too busy celebrating their victory over the First Order to remember what it was that Finn wanted to tell Rey the whole time. However, it's seems that Episode IX was purposefully dropping hints that Finn could feel the Force, and that it played an important role in both inspiring him to join the Resistance and in the final fight against Palpatine.

Hopefully, any future Star Wars properties that feature Finn will finally be able to explore the possibility of his Force-sensitivity, and allow him to continue to fight to bring justice and hope to every part of the galaxy. Besides, if he ever does decide to become a Jedi, he can always count on his friend Rey to help him with his training.