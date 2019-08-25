When it comes to the world of sex toys, butt plugs might be the ones that people are most intimidated to try — perhaps because there is still some taboo out there when it comes to anal penetration. But they are popular with humans of all identities and orientations for a reason. A fun fact about butt plugs is that they really, truly can help you to have a more pleasure-packed time either alone or with partners. It's worth gathering some information and seeing if butt plugs are for you!

"People use butt plugs all kinds of ways," Tara Struyk, editor-in-chief of Kinkly, tells Bustle. "[Some people] find it arousing to just wear them around the house or out and about, since some sleek plugs are designed and work well for this. Other people like to wear them during masturbation or sex."

For people with vulvas, Struyk says, wearing a butt plug provides some extra pressure inside the vaginal canal; if they include penetration, it will feel different and tighter, which some people and their partners are totally into.

"For people with prostates, some anal plugs can provide a little stimulation there as well," Struyk says. "You can create all sorts of other sensations with plugs by moving them in and out, twisting them side to side, or even moving your own body. It really depends on the plug, but a basic one will provide sense of stretch and fullness back there."

So why does a plug in the butt feel particularly good? Well, there are actually a lot of nerve endings in the anus, Struyk says, so this sensation can be pretty pleasurable, especially when combined with other types of play.

"One thing people tend not to know is that the anus contracts rhythmically during orgasm along with your pelvic floor muscle, so having something to clench around can enhance this sensation," Struyk says. This is why some people enjoy wearing a plug during orgasm.

Shutterstock

Struyk also says that what people don't know is that anal play doesn't have to be super intense or extreme (unless they want it to be). Many anal plugs are actually quite a gentle sensation, so if you're curious about anal play, they're a great place to start experimenting.

"Most people won't have trouble inserting a slim, beginner-sized anal plug if they want to try out this sensation," Struyk says.

Sex educator Jamie LeClaire tells Bustle, butt plugs are a wonderful addition to your sex life, without ever using them to "train" up to anal sex, which is what people often think they are for.

"Pulling them out is the real fun part," LeClaire says, "so keep the butt plug or anal beads in while stimulating your genitals, then when you get near the point of orgasm, pull them out, (not too fast, not too slow) for an incredible, mouth-watering orgasm."

Their tips for safety and fun is to use anal toys with a flared base or large enough and long enough handle. Oh yeah, and lube? Not optional. It's a definite need when you're using a butt plug.

"The ass does not self-lubricate, so lube and lots of it, is essential, and so is reapplying, so keep it nearby," LeClaire says. "Remember though, don't use a silicone-based lube with a silicone butt plug as it can erode the silicone. Your best bet is a water-based or hybrid lube."

LeClaire says to use only body-safe materials, which are high-grade 100% pure silicone, glass, medical-grade stainless steel, wood with medical-grade finish, aluminum, and ceramic. And avoid ABS plastic, jelly, rubber, etc., as these materials are non-porous, which means they can't be fully cleaned and are prone to bacteria.

If this sounds like a good time to you, head over to your local sex shop and ask for some beginner butt plugs! You might have found your new favorite sex toy.