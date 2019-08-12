Much like Luke P. dominated the majority of Hannah's Bachelorette season, the drama between Blake and Caelynn has become the main focus of Bachelor in Paradise Season 6. In fact, it's become such a heated topic that both parties have felt compelled to comment on it outside of the show. So for those wondering what Caelynn thinks of Bachelor in Paradise, you can refer to her Instagram. (Caelynn's rep declined to comment further when reached by Bustle).

Since arriving in Mexico, Caelynn has been vocally distraught about seeing Blake there. She claimed that the two of them had talked for several months before eventually hooking up at Stagecoach in April. However, she felt slighted by the way Blake handled things afterward. Once on Paradise, Caelynn accused Blake of "ghosting" her, referring to her as a "mistake," and asking her to keep what happened between them a secret. When she confronted him, Blake was shocked to hear how hurt she was and apologized, but the two didn't exactly reconcile. And as the episode aired, Blake released an Instagram statement refuting many of Caelynn's claims. He also shared private text messages between he and Caelynn in an attempt to clear his name, and though he deleted them a few hours after posting them, Caelynn later responded with her own statement.

"The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am‬ text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship," she wrote on Instagram. And while she admitted that her emotions may have gotten the best of her in Mexico, she said that she didn't go there to attack Blake's character, and she's hurt that he chose to violate her privacy in this way. Ultimately, she said she and Blake clearly had different perceptions of their relationship, and she hopes everyone can move on.

"It's clear to me that Blake and I had different ideas of what our 'relationship' was," she said, explaining things from her point of view. "We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all."

But while Caelynn's experience in Paradise has started off rocky, she hinted during an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti's Almost Famous podcast that it may be uphill from here. "Paradise was great, it was horrible and great at the same time," she said.

As for what might be in store, there are rumors that Caelynn and Dean are currently dating, but neither of them have confirmed their relationship. Perhaps Dean will be the one to change all of this into a positive experience for Caelynn. Let's just hope that, however it all comes about, it happens sooner rather than later.