I'm sure we're all looking so forward to that "spring forward, fall back" phenomenon affecting us on Sunday, March 11 (unless you live in Hawaii or Arizona, lucky ducks) as we begin Daylight Saving season. But while we earthlings are adjusting our clocks accordingly, what's going on with the stars on Sunday that may also affect us? We already know we'll be losing a (much-needed) hour of sleep. But will some signs be crankier than others? Will some be chirpier? What does Daylight Saving Time mean for your zodiac sign?

The official records indicate that Mercury and Venus will both be in Aries, forming a square (aka some tension) with the planet Saturn in Capricorn. But Mars is also in Sagittarius (as it's been since Jan. 26) and connecting with Uranus in Aries at some point, so there'll be excitement that may alleviate the effects of the square. Additionally, the sun will form a sextile (a harmonious connection) with Pluto in Capricorn.

On a specific level, events in your life and your mood may be affected by this energy in different ways, depending on what your sign's ruling planet is. All this fire and earth in the sky means everyone will be assessing going for their passions while simultaneously figuring out what grounds them.