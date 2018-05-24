The leaves are looking lush, spring is in the air, the sun is in Gemini and there is a lot more of these ~feel good vibes~ to come with the moon. We tend to reach for our journals when a full moon glows up the sky, but this time you might want to also pull out a drawing board. If you're wondering what it means if the full moon is in Sagittarius, the May full moon — aka, the Flower Moon — is pretty much going to thaw the energy that's been frozen all winter. Thanks to the vibes of these moonbeams, you can start your spring cleaning where it counts: your soul.

The zodiac sign Sagittarius is always in the mood for adventure. Astrology site The Moon Woman described Sagittarius as a sign "who leaves convention to take up the quest for greater meaning." And so when we're basking in these vibes, all zodiac signs will get a taste of that Sagittarius life. If you're not literally ditching your cubicle for a hiking trail, you'll certainly start to harp on the value of a bold quest in life.

All of these adventurous feelings will begin brewing as the moon blooms into the full Flower Moon on May 29. Gather your pens, your markers, and your blank pages. It's time for some positive changes. A new wave of adventures are on the horizon.

According to Forever Conscious, this full moon is all about opening yourself up to positivity. And when we harvest these ~vibes~ what we'll get in return from this Flower Moon is the equivalent of a big bouquet. In order to get into the positive mindset and shift your perspective from "strife" to "possibilities" it's a good idea to start with a meditation.

Forever Conscious set up the narrative on its site and wrote, "take a moment to focus on the journey of your life so far. Soar above the day-to-day drama for a moment and reflect on what you have learnt, how far you have come, and how strong you have made yourself." We're encouraged to "laugh at our mistakes" in order to make light of the past instead of harping on it so we can ~spring~ into what's next. Forever Conscious further explained, "reassess your goals and dreams in all areas of your life, and see if they are still aligned with your current vibration." Because Sagittarius is all about doing what you love, this full moon is a good time to get back to the heart of things.

The Sagittarius full moon's wish for us to be more adventurous is accentuated with an opposing sun in Gemini. According to the site The Moon Woman, "Gemini is likely to offer a way to leave the rat race and live a more adventurous life by utilizing the freedom afforded by digital options and offering potential income from more than one source, by utilizing multiple talents." This planetary line up is what you hope to see at a music festival. It's kind of like Beyoncé headlining at Coachella. It can change your whole damn life for the better.

Of course, let's be real — while watching Beyoncé can actually change your life, it's hard to say one full moon can do the trick. But there might just be opportunity presenting itself, lending a hand to glow up. What your feeling could be spring in the air. Though I have a hunch that it's more than that. It's the ~vibe~ from the Sagittarius full moon coming in hot to dust off our #lifegoals bucket list and thaw our can-do attitude. We all know that summer means that adventure is ahead. But with a full moon in Sagittarius, it's practically guaranteed.