Taurus season has had me in the mood to nap, take long showers, eat a lot of chocolate, and pamper my Venus-ruled ass with self-care nonstop. I needed the grounding energy, but of course, the universe doesn't want us to get *too* deep in a comfort zone — so starting May 21, Gemini season 2019 is here to whisk us up into the airy whirlwind of thoughts, ideas, and curiosities that make this solar transit such a fun and exhilarating place to be.

No one's mind moves quicker than a Gemini's. This mutable air sign is masterful at communication, and its approach to the world is intellectual. Gem energy wants to connect conceptually, and it incites in us an endless curiosity in us for new experiences, knowledge, and perspective centered around mental connection and stimulation. "Gemini Season is the season of the mind, and it's the season of movement. This is a month that's suited for dabbling, multiplicity, and cross-pollinating," explains astrologer Steph Koyfman exclusively to Bustle. "Try new things! Talk to all the people! Conceptually, the flowers bloomed during Taurus Season. Now, it's busy season for the bees."

Bustle also spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains the communication-focused vibe of the season. "Gemini Season brings lots of socialization and enjoyable light hearted energy our way," she shares. "Time to sit back and have pleasant conversations with friends." This vibe is only magnified during 2019's Gemini season, as on the very same day that the sun moves into Gemini, so does planet Mercury — and this is significant. Mercury rules over communication, information sharing, technology, and transportation, so its transits always affect us when it comes to these areas. But Mercury happens to be Gemini's ruling planet, so it's an extra powerful placement for good ol' Merc and one that's likely to make us extra social, busy-bodied, and addicted to multi-tasking.

Bustle chatted with Stardust as well as astrologer Maia Orion to get their takes on exactly how Gemini season 2019 will affect each zodiac sign. Get in the know now about what to prioritize and how you might be feeling over the coming month, according to the stars.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Whether it's through art, work, or just your big n' fiery personality being the star of the party, prepare to let the inner you show up this season. "Aries, you’re known to be naturally bold, inventive, and beat to your own drum," explains Orion. "Grab that microphone, because Gemini season sees an explosion in your self-expression! It’s your season for communication and clarity of thought." Shine bright.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The sun's spotlight has moved out of your sign, but rooting yourself in your earthy needs is still high-pri. "Maintaining one’s foundation, personal possessions, and values are part of what makes your world go round, Taurus," explains Orion. "Gemini season sees added focus as well as progress towards achieving such goals and cementing those themes in your life." Root yourself in the soil, and you'll find that you'll bloom like a spring flower.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Birthday baby! Let the twins' hyper reign begin: "Happy solar return, Gemini! This season is your time to shine with all that it means to be uniquely and beautiful you," shares Orion. "It’s a season of personal growth and a fantastic time for renewal — which also makes it a perfect time to reset your cycle, focusing on the path you’d like your life to take during your next rotation around the sun." This is your moment to begin completely anew.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your intuition is on fire this month — so while Gem's intellect is fun, your third eye is the lens through which you should currently view the world. "As a water sign, you’re naturally in touch with your emotions. Gemini season will find you digging and delving deeper into what lies beneath, while your intuition soars," explains Orion. "What secrets and revelations come up for you, Cancer? It’s an excellent time to channel and take note of your insights via a dream journal or meditation."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

You know you're an important part of your community, so maximize on it. "You’re loved for your charisma and joie de vivre, Leo, and Gemini season sees those qualities put to great use," shares Orion. "This season finds you spending time with friends and getting involved in your community! Get out that datebook Leo, because your days are about to get booked." As if they weren't already though?!

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

You're making money moves, and there's an extra sparkle in your step this month — can you feel it? "You’re known as one of the hardest working signs, Virgo, and Gemini season sees your hard work paying off and featured in the spotlight," explains Orion. "Your career arena is lit this season. Ride that confidence, Virgo! It’s a season for making power moves." You work hard, but you deserve to play, too. Bask in the warmth of this spring spotlight.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The stars are guiding you to leave your comfort zone and place yourself in an entire new world of new sensations: Do it. "It’s time for you to hit the road and take a break from the daily grind — by way of a wonderful out of town excursion," advises Stardust. Don't fear skipping town for a minute. Nothing will be lost, but you'll gain the insight, clarity, and perspective that you've been craving to kick you into a higher vibration. Vibes up!

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Money seems to have been spiraling out of your wallet like water down a gravity-bombed drain lately, Scorp, but Gem season is here to whip you into shape. "It’s time to settle your debts and take control of your finances," warns Stardust. "This means purging your spending." Call on the intellectual, problem-solving skills of this airy energy to help you come up with a plan — and exert some extra self-control, like we know you can.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

With the sun in a fellow mutable sign's territory, you're feeling super lit up and mentally stimulated — but things are getting a little sexual intellectual in your case! "Love is in the air, allowing you to connect with your partner on a deep and intellectual level," shares Stardust with Bustle. Channel the good vibes into open communication with your significant other and watch the possibilities of connection unfold.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Gemini season is absolutely bursting with energy — and you'll notice that you are too, Cap! Channel it into a new physical activity, let your blood flow, and feel alive with the blooming of spring. "Pep up your daily routine with some extracurricular activities," advise Stardust. "You will be ecstatic with the physical results and laughs you will have with friends." Ground yourself in your body, but let your mind float freely.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Air signs unite! This airy sun season feels like the late spring teen movie of your dreams. In other words, live it up, and believe that the script of your life is written in your favor. "This is your time to have fun," shares Stardust. "Indulge in intellectual conversations with friends under the stars — you may even meet a new crush!" The universe is a vast and beautiful place, and you'll feel blessed to be a speck upon it this month.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

A Pisces? Feeling pensive? NO. Just kidding — even if emotional daydreams are your drug of choice, we can still acknowledge that this month, you'll be feeling an extra heavy paradigm shift settling down upon you. "Gemini Season will make you super reflective," explains Stardust, "forcing you to reassess your inner beliefs." Channel Gemini's endless curiosity and get to the root of your new and evolved identity.