Hi star babies! Happy Gemini season 2019 — a great time to multi-task like a maniac, play word games (and mind games, if you really wanna get wild), and treat every conversation like a game of 20 questions. As of May 21, the sun will move into the hyper, quick-witted, and always chatty sign of Gemini. Gemini is an air sign, meaning it sees the world through and intellectual and conceptual lens — a far cry from the Taurus energy we've just left behind, which is deeply rooted in the physical realm and matters of the earth and our senses. This fresh batch of solar energy is going to spark up all of our minds and get us out of our Taurus-induced luxury nap coma and into a very Gemini state of sociability and mental energy.

Bustle spoke with astrologer Lisa Stardust about Gemini season and the energy it's bringing all zodiac signs. "Gemini Season has arrived and it’s going to be a lot of fun — as long as we keep ourselves organized and on point with our plans," she explains to Bustle. On a good day, Gemini is a brilliant conversationalist, full of bright ideas, and a truly dynamic and energizing personality. But beware: Gemini energy also has a tendency to be flighty and all over the place. Can't help it — it's just how the Gemini world works, functioning like a dragonfly flitting from one thought to another in the blink of an eye. Staying focused is going to be extra challenging through this season.

That said, some signs are going to feel the intense, high-energy effects of Gemini season more than others — so they'll want to be extra ready for its wild, fast-paced vibe. Stardust weighed in to help us break down the zodiac signs most Gemini season 2019 will affect most, so read on to find out if you need to make some extra preparations for this astrological roller coaster.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's your solar return this season, Gemini — so of course you're going to be feeling the energy heavily! But that's not a bad thing: It's just got you extra amped up and energized. "It’s your time to party!" says Stardust. "Enjoy your solar return and gain clarity for the next vision in your life." You're going to extra distractable over the coming month, but don't lose sight of what's ahead. You've got some big things brewing for your near future, and it's going to take planning, so don't neglect what needs to be done or allow yourself to lose momentum.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your job taking up a lot of your time and mental energy is nothing new, but lately things have super picked up and you're feeling the effects. "Work is lit now, which may cause you extra stress," warns Stardust. "Remember to take time for yourself." Gemini season's hyperactive, bouncing-off-the-walls energy can be a lot if you're already feeling stressed, so you'll need to work extra hard to set some boundaries for yourself and protect your energy. You need to recharge and allow yourself the space to stay focused on navigating your current professional situation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

While Gemini is more focused on intellect than it is passion, its communication-centered and ever-curious energy is lighting up the love and romance sector of your chart. "Love is on the forefront of your mind as you are inclined now to make choices around commitments," explains Stardust. Your love life has been full of ups and downs lately, and whether its felt like a minor vibration or a major earthquake, the issues that have shaken things up are bubbling up to the surface this season. Call on Gemini's gift of gab to talk things through and sort out your thoughts.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Last-minute messiness has been a real problem for you lately, and it feels like everything in your life is changing all at once. And Gemini's energy sprinkled on top of that might make you feel fully overwhelmed. "Your personal life is a bit chaotic, but with proper planning you will be successful," advises Stardust. If you can set aside the panic and anxiety for just a few minutes, sit down and make a list (Gemini loves lists) of everything that needs to be addressed and considered going into this next chapter or endeavor. Once it's all written out on paper, you'll feel much more in control and ready to sail instead of drown.