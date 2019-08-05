Spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Euphoria ahead. Everyone's favorite summer TV obsession, Euphoria, wrapped up its first season on Sunday, August 4, and it went out the way it came in — by leaving viewers in shock. But after the credits rolled on the season finale, there was one major question on fans' minds in the wake of the show's cliffhanger ending: What happened to Fez on Euphoria?

Fezco (Angus Cloud) won fans over as the drug dealer with a heart of gold, who did his best to protect Rue (Zendaya) even as she bought drugs from him that would contribute to her relapse. In the season's penultimate episode, Rue asked him to threaten Nate (Jacob Elordi) in order to stop him from blackmailing and harassing Jules (Hunter Schaefer), and the violent jock retaliated by calling the cops on Fez and his brother, Ashtray (Javon Walton). The brothers flushed their supply in a panic, which led to a brand new problem for Fez: he owed money to his boss, Mouse, but no longer had a way to pay him back.

In the finale, Fez got desperate and robbed a man's house in order to get the money he needed, but when he was confronted, Fez ended up beating the homeowner within an inch of his life in order to get his cash and get away. The violent methods he used didn't go unnoticed by Mouse, however, who stands up to confront Fez in the last minutes of the episode, gun in hand.

Needless to say, the implication that something terrible could have happened to the fan-favorite character left social media in a panic.

Because Euphoria didn't show anything more of the confrontation between Mouse and Fez, it seems entirely possible that the latter got shot by his supplier because of his decision to rob someone for the money. This is a show that doesn't shy away from the darkness of life — after all, the plot picks up following Rue's overdose and stint in rehab — so it wouldn't be out of the question for Euphoria to kill off one of its most beloved characters in the finale.

There's also the fact that Fez, who viewers have learned lives by some kind of moral code, crossed a line when he chose the house he robbed. The homeowner was a wealthy doctor who had connections to Mouse, which could cause the supplier to seek revenge. In addition, Fez (perhaps unknowingly) traumatized the doctor's son, as he was hiding in the hallway watching the fight, and Mouse could be upset about Fez either terrorizing the family or leaving a witness.

If Fez does manage to make it into Season 2 alive, it seems likely that the character fans know and love will have changed drastically by the events of the finale. Maybe he'll get arrested and be serving time for the robbery and attack in Season 2, maybe he'll be in hiding to avoid the police, or maybe he'll just be forced to reevaluate his sense of morality, and head down a darker path in the upcoming episodes.

The Season 1 finale of Euphoria left fans with a lot of questions — Did Rue overdose? Is Jules coming back? Will Lexi confess her feelings to Rue? — but it's Fez's fate in the wake of his finale confrontation with Mouse that will really leave them on the edge of their seats until Season 2 premieres.