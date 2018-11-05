The end of 2018 is quickly approaching, and this year will totally be remembered as one of the best periods in British television. While the BBC have been producing countless quality dramas, Sky have had their hands full with witches, daemons, and vampires thanks to the adaptation of Deborah Harkness's All Souls trilogy. And with news that A Discovery of Witches has been renewed for two more seasons, I'm sure you're itching to know what will happen in A Discovery Of Witches season 2.

Well it's not that hard to theorise thanks to the details circulated by the show's producers, and the fact that it will be based around the second book of Harkness's series, Shadow of Night. But first, let's look at the press release.

Season two will pick up exactly where the first series — and the first book — left off, with Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) and Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) "hiding in time in the fascinating and treacherous world of Elizabethan London," where they must "find a powerful witch teacher to help Diana control her magic and search for the elusive book of life."

Sky UK Limited

The fact that Matthew and Di are going back in time means that the second season will certainly follow pretty close to Shadow of Night, as the time travel aspect is a pretty major part of the second novel in the trilogy.

But not everything will take place in Elizabethan London, as it has been confirmed in the press release that there will be a focus on Di's aunts Sarah (Alex Kingston) and Emily (Valarie Pettiford) in the present day, who "must take shelter with notorious witch hunter Ysabeau de Clermont (Lindsay Duncan) at her ancestral home, Sept-Tours."

Sky UK Limited

And as Bustle reported on Oct. 31, not only does Di try to control her powers, but she also becomes caught up in Matthew's past which is seemingly darker than previously thought. Then there's the continuing relationship between vampire and witch which will obviously continue to hit viewers in the feels.

So you'll be pleased that the second season of A Discovery of Witches is seemingly running pretty close to the Shadow of Night's plot. And while there isn't a confirmed premiere date as of yet, I think it's safe to say you'll have plenty of time to rewatch the first season and read the trilogy before A Discovery of Witches returns to Sky.

Sky One on YouTube

And once the second season ends, you needn't be afraid for the series to suddenly be cancelled either since Sky has already renewed it for a third season. "Season one was a brilliant introduction to the All Souls world and the love story between Diana and Matthew," Sky's head of drama Anne Mensah said in the press release.

"We can't wait for the show's fans to continue the journey with seasons two and three, become more enchanted by the characters and watch the magic further unfold."

Harkness certainly agrees, adding "Given how warmly the first season was received, I'm thrilled that we will continue with the story of the All Souls trilogy for two more seasons." Same.