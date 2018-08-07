Eric Bigger's larger-than-life personality lives up to the promise of his name, as he proved during Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. Eric managed to stick around for most of the season, being let go by Rachel as the second runner-up in the race for her heart. Now, Eric is retuning to the franchise with Bachelor In Paradise, but is it the same Eric that Bachelor Nation fell in love with or has the year away from the franchise changed him? Since The Bachelorette, Eric's been up to a variety of projects, but it still seems like he's bringing that charm and jubilance that fans love on Paradise.

Eric — perhaps best remembered for declaring that it was "Miracle Season" — has been keeping busy since the franchise introduced him to the world. He's been using his platform to inspire others through his podcast Bigger Ones With Eric Bigger, where he interviews personalities ranging from actors to musicians, not to mention quite a few fellow members of Bachelor Nation. When he's not trying to stimulate conversation, however, his positive attitude shines through on his regular social media updates which prove that for Eric, every season is miracle season.

He Stopped By Bachelor Winter Games

While Bachelor In Paradise isn't Eric's first return to the Bachelor franchise, here's hoping that his time in Paradise lasts a little longer than his appearance on Bachelor Winter Games. After joining an international collective of Bachelor and Bachelorette alum to find love, Eric was sent home during the show's very first episode.

He's Been Teaching Fitness To Others

While Eric is a regular renaissance man, he's still spending time doing what his original Bachelorette appearance described him as — a personal trainer. While he probably makes some money doing personal training, his Instagram account showcases moments where he trained dozens of people all at once. Eric proved on The Bachelorette that he's a natural entertainer, adept at using his charm to keep other engages, and he's using that to his advantage.

He's Been Inspiring His Followers All Over The World

Eric has been sharing motivational posts with his Instagram followers regularly since his time on The Bachelorette, and lists himself as a motivational speaker on his LinkedIn page. He has given speeches at University of Connecticut and Illinois State on love and relationships, and will likely be continuing to do so following his sure to be dramatic experiences on Bachelor In Paradise.

Eric Bigger made his name on being a light-hearted and optimistic presence on the show, and it seems that he's kept that energy alive in the past year. While Bachelor In Paradise will surely present its fair share of challenges, it's unlikely that anything that happens there could impeded on Eric's positive nature. While we may still mourn the fact that Eric lost a spot on The Bachelor to Arie, that fact that Eric is living his best life is a welcome consolation prize to Bachelor Nation.