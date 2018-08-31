Tradition has it, when two people the knot, it's usually followed by a big party with family and friends, before the newlyweds head off on their first holiday as a married couple. That particular vacay is known as a honeymoon. However, there's a new trend emerging among millennials, who are completely changing they way they honeymoon. In fact, they've even given it a new name — buddymoon. But exactly what is a buddymoon?

Well, a buddymoon is basically a honeymoon, but instead of just the newly married couple attending, friends and family go along for the ride to. And the concept is actually more popular than you may realise. According to a report by money saving app, Pingit, which surveyed 2,000 people aged between 18 and 35-years-old about their attitudes towards weddings, 52 percent of young couples said that they have more fun when they are in a group rather than being alone with their partner. And by extension of that, 47 percent said they would be happy to bring family and friends on their honeymoon aka have a buddymoon.

"From buddymoons to friend-gagements, the way we’re celebrating big occasions is starting to change," Darren Foulds, managing director of Pingit, told The Sun. "Group activities are more popular than ever and with everyone leading busy lives, it’s often hard to get the gang together."

In its report, Pingit found that the idea of splitting the bill of a honeymoon might be a little bit more appealing for cash-strapped young couples. One in six questioned said that inviting mates on their honeymoon would be seriously appealing if it meant saving a bit of money.

However, Foulds explained that splitting costs can complicate matters, which is an issue nobody wants to deal with on holiday. This is where he says Pingit comes in. He explained: "No one wants to focus on the logistics and who’s paying for what. With Pingit offering a simple and easy way to split the bill, we can spend less time worrying about the budget and more time on making lasting memories."

But it isn’t just penny-pinching millennials that have considered bringing their friends on their romantic getaways. When A – list royalty, Jennifer Anniston and Justin Theroux escaped for their honeymoon to Bora Bora in August 2015 they invited best pals Courtney Cox, Jason Bateman, and Chelsea Handler.

Explaining why he and Anniston opted for a buddymoon, Theroux told Mail Online: "We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon or we could go with friends, keep the party going, relax, and have fun." Well, I wouldn’t turn down a trip to Bora Bora with Rachel and Monica if I was asked regardless of the occasion.

Speaking to The Independent about the benefits of buddymoons, relationship expert, Sam Owen, said: "Being with a large group of loved ones is another way for us to benefit from what I call people power, namely harnessing the positive health and well-being effects of human-to-human interaction.”

So, maybe sacking off hen and stag does in preference of whisking your friends away after the big day may become the new normal. There is no denying it, weddings can be seriously expensive and fairly stressful affairs so to me, it makes sense that some people would prefer a holiday with friends afterwards. If this means I get to go on more girls' trips away then count me in.