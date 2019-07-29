What is better than a honeymoon with this person you love? How about a honeymoon with all of your buds — or should I say, a Buddymoon. What may have once just been a dream of friendship and happiness, new Buddymoon honeymoon ideas are now starting to pop up. And people like the idea — according to a 2017 Priceline survey, 12% of couples would be up for a honeymoon with their friends.

It's easy to see why these would be appealing. For a lot of people, weddings go by too quickly and they don't get to really spend any time with their nearest and dearest — a Buddymoon is a perfect way to celebrate your wedding with all of the people who matter most.

Well, the Velas Resorts in Mexico are taking the demand for Buddymoons very seriously. According to a press release, they're now offering amazing Buddymoon experiences at four of their resorts — the Grand Velas Riviera Maya, Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, Grand Velas Los Cabos, and Casa Velas.

All of the resorts have their own take on the Buddymoon — the one at Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit even includes a digital detox, so you can get some real quality time together. But just so you can get a taste of what a Buddymoon could have in store, the one at Grand Velas Riviera Maya sounds pretty epic.

"At Grand Velas Riviera Maya, couples can choose to celebrate with friends before or after their destination fête, with a four-day offering that includes a private welcome cocktail party at the resort’s secluded Zen Pool, its Chaká or Sen Lin restaurant terraces surrounded by the flora and fauna of the Mayan jungle, or its pristine, white sand beach. Additional private experiences include a meditation or cooking class, picnic, or eco-tour—complete with a Chaman friendship ceremony; and a golf or spa day, which includes Velas Resorts’ signature 80-minute spa water ceremony experience," according to the press release.

I don't know what a friendship ceremony is but I know I want to go to one. What a way to spend a vacation — oh, and the more active among you might want to check out the fishing excursion as part of the Grand Velas Los Cabos Buddymoon experience. What is definitely clear is that there's something for everyone — there is a lot of friendship bonding on the horizon.

If you found yourself asking, "What is a Buddymoon?" — don't worry, you are not alone. There are so many new honeymoon trends that it can be difficult to keep track. There are mini-moons, which are smaller honeymoons — and sometimes taken before the wedding as a chance to get some time for just you and your partner. There are even tiny-moons, which are mini-moons but... you know, tinier? You could have a tiny-moon for the two of you and then a Buddymoon with your friends. The possibilities are endless.

For some people, a honeymoon is all about time just the two of you — escaping from it all. But some couples have shared groups of friends or want to have an adventurous, boisterous honeymoon, which can be tricky to pull off with only two people. A Buddymoon may not be for everyone, but there is enough demand that resorts are now starting to cater to these friends-based celebrations — so the option is there for all of you to get some quality time together.