What Is Angelina Jolie Doing In 2018? The Golden Globes Presenter Has A Busy Year Ahead

The 75th Golden Globe awards air on Jan. 7, and are set to have a multitude of presenters, including Angelina Jolie. The multi-talented actor, director, and activist has had a full year marked by new, exciting projects amongst an extreme focus on her personal life. But, now that 2017 and its ups and downs are behind her, what's Angelina Jolie doing in 2018? There's even more ahead for her.

There's no denying that 2017 was a big year in Jolie's life and in her career. This past year she released a Netflix film that she wrote and directed entitled First They Killed My Father (co-written by: Loung Ung). The movie was about the Cambodian genocide of the 1970s, and was a moving story for the activist. "Once you get exposed to what’s really happening in the world, and other people’s realities, you just can’t ever not know, and you can’t ever wake up and pretend it’s not happening," Jolie said to the New York Times in an interview about the intense film.

2018 will bring even more new projects for Jolie, as she continues to work as an artist and activist. According to her IMDB, Jolie is set to produce and voice the character of Stella in the animated project The One And Only Ivan (executive produced by: Sue Baden-Powell). Jolie is also set to reprise her role of Maleficent in Disney's Maleficent 2 (visual producer and researcher: Allison Klein). But, 2018 isn't just about new projects for Jolie, it's about taking care of herself and her health. In September 2017, Jolie spoke to Vanity Fair about her acting, directing, activism, and her recent split from actor Brad Pitt. In the intimate interview, Jolie revealed that she's trying to keep a focus on putting herself first for the sake of her family and her life. She said:

"Sometimes women in families put themselves last, until it manifests itself in their own health ... I actually feel more of a woman because I feel like I’m being smart about my choices, and I’m putting my family first, and I’m in charge of my life and my health. I think that’s what makes a woman complete."

Her focus on her family and health, according to the magazine, comes after preventative surgery for ovarian cancer that shifted her perspective and priorities. Her 2018 will no doubt include that re-focus on what really matters. And, her activism isn't slowing down any time soon either. Jolie is an incredibly outspoken and intelligent woman, and she'll likely keep using her voice for good and change in 2018. In Octover 2017, Jolie spoke to Harper's Bazaar about standing up both for women's rights and the environment — two causes she's passionate about. She said:

"Over the next 150 years, technology is going to give us more and better means of communicating, fighting poverty, defending human rights, and caring for the environment. But it is what we choose to do with the freedom we have that will make all the difference ... it is that what you stand for, and what you choose to stand against, is what defines you."

Jolie's 2018 won't just be defined by her new film projects, but by her continued voice in the many important movements of the time, which is more crucial than ever in this time of #MeToo and exposing systemic sexual harassment — a topic that the Golden Globes will likely tackle.

This year's ceremony will be a massive stage for prominent faces in Hollywood to get together and not only celebrate the year's achievements, but also hopefully discuss how to better support women in the future. It is exciting that Jolie will join in to be a part of these festivities and add her voice to the many other famous ones attending. And then it's on to the rest of 2018, and all that it will bring for her and her family.