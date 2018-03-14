St. Patrick’s Day is almost upon us, which means that many bars and pubs in the United States are already beginning to be taken over by…you guessed it… green beer. But what’s in green beer, exactly? You can probably guess the base ingredients — essentially, it’s just beer and food coloring — but it turns out that when it comes to mixing up a batch of green beer, the details of the ingredients matter a lot more than you might initially suspect.

The history of drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day — which seems to be a mostly American tradition (worth remembering: In Ireland, St.Patrick’s Day has historically been a religious observance, not a drinking holiday) — goes back about a century. The invention of the colorful drink is typically credited to Dr. Thomas Curtin, who added a colorant called Wash Blue (which, by the way, was not meant to be eaten) to a batch of beer and brought it to the Schnerer Club in New York in 1914. However, as Vox notes, a story actually appeared in the Spokane Press about a bar called the First Avenue Bar serving green beer on the holiday four years earlier than Dr. Curtin’s Schnerer Club escapades. “It is a regular beer, apparently it has not been colored locally, it tastes like beer and looks like paint, or rather like the deep green waves in mid-ocean with the sun striking them through,” reads the Spokane Press’ oddly poetic piece.

In any event, more than 100 years later, the tradition of drinking green beer on St. Patrick’s Day is still alive and well. So: What’s actually in your verdant beverage? Let’s take a look:

1 Light-Colored Beer Giphy When making green beer, the natural color of the brew really, really matters. As you might expect, beers that are light in color are your friends here; if the liquid is too dark, the green simply won’t be visible. Commonly suggested options include pale ales, pilsners, and regular ol’ light beers; I also suspect that options like wheat beers and blonde ales would work just fine, too. You’ll want to stay away from brown ales, porters, stouts, and other dark-colored beers; while some of them might theoretically work, sites like WikiHow warn that you’d need so much dye to turn them green that you might end up dying your own teeth green, too.

2 Food Coloring Giphy Not just any old option will do, however. Liquid food coloring is preferably, apparently; WikiHow notes that it will “mix with the beer much more easily” than gel food coloring will. The precise amount to use varies by recipe, but typically, either three to five or four to six drops is cited as the right amount. Also, although it’s sometimes suggested that blue food coloring will do the trick — the idea being that when the blue dye mixes with a yellow-tinged beer, it’ll turn the mixture green — that may not actually be the case. According to both WikiHow and Betty Crocker, using blue food coloring will actually yield a drink that’s closer to turquoise than to green.