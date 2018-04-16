The time has finally come for the reveal every Kardashian fan has been waiting for. Khloé Kardashian's baby's name is here and, honestly, it does not disappoint. Considering the established Kardashian-Jenner trend of giving their children interesting and cool monikers, it was no surprise that Kardashian went the route that she did for her baby.

The reality star revealed on Monday via Instagram that her little one's name is True Thompson. In time, the Revenge Body star may release even more details about her daughter's name, such as a possible special meaning behind it or her decision to give the child the last name Thompson. The reveal came after much speculation around the name, including more than a few wild guesses from fans with everything from "Karma" to "Waist-Trainer" jokingly thrown around as possible names.

Kardashian followed in the footsteps of her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who both welcomed daughters and revealed their children's names themselves. Following the birth of Kim's daughter, Chicago West, the reality star announced her child's name via her app (and also revealed the news on Twitter). Jenner revealed her little one's name on Instagram, with the photo of "Stormi Webster" almost instantly becoming the most-liked photo on the social media site to date, per Billboard.

The name announcement for baby True comes shortly after it was reported by multiple sources that the reality star gave birth to her first child on April 12. As soon as the news broke, fans were obviously eager to find out the name of the star's firstborn, as TMZ's original report of the birth detailed that the baby was still unnamed at the time of their report's publication.

Sources from E! News to TMZ reported that Kardashian welcomed her baby girl into the world at around 4 a.m. EST on April 12. As TMZ noted, the star's famous family came out in full support for her during the delivery. Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner all flew to Cleveland, Ohio to be by Kardashian's side, as did the new mom's BFF Malika Haqq.

The Blast reported that the father of the child, Tristan Thompson, was also in the delivery room, despite all of the cheating allegations surrounding him. On April 10, only a couple of days before Kardashian welcomed her child with Thompson, the Daily Mail reported that the athlete had allegedly gotten close with a woman in NYC on April 7. Thompson had also allegedly cheated on his girlfriend back in October 2017 with two women, according to a TMZ report that was also published on April 10. And after the baby was born, yet another report came out with allegations about another woman. (Bustle reached out to an agent for Thompson regarding the reports, but did not receive a response.)

Consequently, before the delivery of baby True, it was unclear whether Thompson would be by Kardashian's side. Yet, the Revenge Body star took the high road and let the basketball player into the delivery room so that he could bond with his daughter, as TMZ reported.

Prior to the reveal of True's name, Kardashian gave hints on Twitter as to what she might name her little one. On March 4, she revealed that she was seriously considering giving her child a name that started with a "K" or a "T," an obvious tieback to the child's parents' initials.

Later, on March 19, she related that she was more sure about the initial she was going to give her child and said that she was going to go the "T" route for her baby. Although, she still didn't reveal any specific names she was thinking about before the big reveal.

Now that Kardashian has revealed her daughter's name is True, and surely made fans swoon over how cute and interesting it is, the speculation about the baby's moniker can finally come to an end.