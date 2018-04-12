It's been a busy week for Khloé Kardashian, and social media has been with her every step of the way. That was especially proven on Thursday when Khloé gave birth to a baby girl, according to TMZ. Despite the fact that the reality star is going through a tough time personally, Twitter certainly hasn't lost its sense of humor. Fans are now having fun with memes about Khloe's baby' name that focus on #sponcon and what exactly this little girl's last name should be. Not to mention a name that a lot of people on Twitter thinks fits her current situation. (Bustle reached out to Khloé's reps for comment on the baby news, but did not receive an immediate response.)

Earlier this week, rumors started spreading that Tristan Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloé. On Tuesday, April 10, the Daily Mail posted a grainy video in which they claimed that Thompson appeared to kiss another woman while in New York City over the past weekend, but the faces could not be clearly seen. Later that day, TMZ posted footage of a man they claimed to be Thompson with two women at a bar outside of Washington, D.C. in September, as well as grainy photos of a man who they claim to be Thompson entering and leaving a hotel with a woman during his recent weekend in New York. In the TMZ video and photos, it's still unclear whether it's Thompson's (Bustle reached out to Khloé and Thompson's reps about the cheating rumors and the videos, but didn't receive an immediate response.)

As of now, no one knows what Khloé has named her baby girl, but these fans definitely have suggestions. And, perhaps, unsurprisingly a lot of them had the same ones.

1. The Kardashian Last Name

No surprise, a lot of fans want to see Khloé give her baby her last name, instead of Thompson's. "I hope Khloé give that baby girl the Kardashian last name on that birth certificate," one fan wrote. Someone else wrote, "I hope Khloe doesn’t give the baby Tristan’s last name he doesn’t deserve that privilege!"

Another person even joked that Kris Jenner would ultimately be the deciding factor in what last name goes on the birth certificate.

2. The Most Popular Name Choice

Karma is a — well, you know — but it's also apparently a great name for Khloé's new baby, according to Twitter. "If Khloé don't name her baby girl Karma," one person wrote, "then this whole full circle scandal would be a waste."

"I would like to throw my submission in for a name for Khloe’s baby," someone else tweeted. "Karma Kardashian." Of course, they were too late because Twitter was already on that bandwagon.

Not everyone loved this suggestion, though. "Someone said Khloe’s new baby girls name is Karma Kardashian," they wrote. "I’m logging off for the day." Let's make that a lot of someones.

3. Fans Are Really Out On "T" Names

Last month, Khloé admitted she was having trouble coming up with a name for her baby girl, but had previously said she wanted the name to start with a “K” or a “T,” after her or Thompson. Some fans are hoping she's reconsidered this idea.

"Let's just hope Khloé's baby name does not start with a 'T' anymore," one person wrote. While someone else tweeted, "Somebody said Khloe should name the baby Tryst...I just..."

4. Taking A Page From Serena Williams' Baby Name Book

Serena Williams named her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in honor of her father and Williams husband, Alexis Ohanian. Fans think Khloé should do something similar.

"Khloé should name her baby Khloé Kardashian Jr. and leave the father's name blank on the birth certificate," someone tweeted.

5. A Name Taken Straight From The Headlines

Scrolling through your feed, you might have gotten the wrong idea about what Khloé's baby is named like this fan did. "I literally just thought Khloé Kardashian named her baby Amid Drama," they wrote, "and that wouldn’t even be the worst baby name in the family."

That's most definitely a burn, but does this fan really want to get on North West's bad side?

6. Names That Are On Brand, Literally

Poking a little fun at Khloé, one fan suggested a few names that are perfect for some sponsored tie-ins. "100% possible Khloé Kardashian baby name predictions," someone tweeted. "Waist-Trainer, #AD, Skinny Tea, Buy My New Good American Bodysuits, Swipe Up!, Check My App."

Some of these names are better than others, but others make you chuckle in this trying time.