Gowns, golden statues and red velvet waffles? Entertainment's highly esteemed evening is coming in hot, literally, with hot fried quail. Every dish revealed for the post-Oscar's Governors Ball makes it apparent that the 2019 Oscars food menu is the real winner of the evening. Anyone need a date to the Governors Ball? I think my Feb. 24 is open.

The lack of food served during the Academy Awards has become a running joke for hosts in recent years. Remember when Ellen DeGeneres ordered pizza for Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jennifer Lawerence and Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt in 2014? And it was only last year, in 2018, that Jimmy Kimmel won mom-of-the-year for packing every guest a lunch box full of snacks. But that wasn't the first year he brought food inside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. In 2017, Jimmy Kimmel also had candy parachuted in for guests who couldn't wait for the post-Oscars menu.

But with no host to deliver a monologue or interrupt the broadcast with jokes and bits, film industry professionals might not need to have snacks teleported to their seats. For the 25th year, Wolfgang Puck will be catering the ball, and the menu is so brilliant you wouldn't want a slice of pizza or piece of candy to spoil your appetite. Adam Campbell-Schmitt of Food & Wine spoke with the legendary chef to get a sneak peek of what will be served.

You might assume that the greatest accessory that could be worn to the Academy Awards would be a diamond show-stopper on loan from Harry Winston. This year, however, the greatest accessory of the evening can be picked up at the after party. And it's a piece of chicken. Puck shared with Food & Wine that "Nashville-style hot chicken" would be featured on the after-party menu. But, honestly, does that not sound like the main event?! The dish features glistening fried quail perched atop a red velvet waffle and adorned with house made ruffled pickle slices. This is the Meryl Streep of menu items.

But there are a lot of noteworthy supporting and leading dishes that are bound to steal the spotlight. To start, there will be Avocado Tostadas with Crunch Cabbage and Chipotle Glaze and Crostini of Compressed Watermelon with Citrus Feta Cheese amongst other Amuse Bouche items you'd want to add to your Pinterest food board.

Hors d'Oeuvres will include Mini Taro Root Taco with Miso Glazed Eggplant and Smoked Soy Mushrooms and Wolfgang Puck Signature Pizzas. There will be a raw bar featuring the best of the deep blue and then guests will get to pick at small plates and desserts that include three unique lollipop flavors. All of the mind blowing flavors being served up at the Governors Ball can be found at Food & Wine.

On Sunday, Feb. 24 Hollywood will be overflowing with glitz and glamour and Ginger Cheesecake with Jasmine Gelee. With an extensive menu like the one Wolfgang Puck and his team are cooking up, this is bound to not only be Hollywood's biggest night, but food's too. I hope there are a few actors performing as food Instagrammers at the Governors Ball this year. Because this is something the world needs to see!