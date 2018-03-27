As Real Housewives of Orange County fans already know, a few Housewives won't be returning for the series' upcoming 13th season. Peggy Sulahian, who joined the show during the 12th season, is one of those recent departures. But, what will Peggy do after Real Housewives of Orange County? Well, it sounds like she's got a new adventure on the horizon.

On Feb. 13, Peggy announced via Instagram that she would not be returning for the next season of RHOC. She told her fans that while she enjoyed her time on the reality series (and loved being the 100th Housewife in the entire Real Housewives family on Bravo), she would not be returning to the show. She ended her statement by saying,

At this point, moving on seemed like the right thing to do. A few new ventures have availed themselves, and I look forward to sharing them with you soon!

While some fans may miss Peggy on the reality show, it sounds like she has an exciting project that will preoccupy her time post-RHOC. What are these new "ventures" exactly? The Housewife hasn't revealed any details on them, but it seems like they could come soon.

On March 9, she posted a photo of herself with a glamorous-looking handbag. In her caption, she wrote that she has "some very exciting news coming soon. Stay tuned!!!!" It's unclear whether the handbag (a Hermes, which is placed front and center in the snap) had anything at all to do with what Peggy was hinting at. However, it's possible that it's some kind of clue as to what the venture will be. Peggy Sulahian the handbag designer, perhaps?

On March 21, the now-former Housewife posted about her special news yet again on Instagram. Peggy announced to her followers that she had some "Exciting news" to share in the form of a meet-and-greet scheduled for March 31. The reality star's event is to be held at the Studio Kay salon, which features hair and beauty treatments. She didn't reveal any other details about her new venture. However, it's possible that it has something to do with the beauty realm, considering the location.

Besides these cryptic messages, it seems like Peggy is spending even more time with her family and friends following her RHOC stint. All you have to do is check out the Housewife's social media accounts to see that she's enjoying some laid back moments with her loved ones. She's especially been there for many events involving her children. She attended a soccer game in support of her son, Koko, with husband, Diko.

Peggy's also hanging out with some friends who also happen to have Real Housewives connections. On Feb. 25, the former Housewife supported her fellow former OC Housewife Gretchen Rossi as she released even more handbags for her Gretchen Christine line. Peggy also got to hang out with Lizzie Rovsek, another former OC Housewife, and they all looked like they had fun at the glamorous event.

Peggy had a very short, yet still dramatic, run on RHOC, so she may not be forgotten anytime soon. In particular, the Housewife didn't really get along with Shannon Beador or Kelly Dodd during her time on the show. Who could forget Peggy and Kelly's blowout during the group's trip to Iceland? During their hangout, the two ladies, who previously fought over when to visit Vicki in the hospital, argued once again. Peggy suggested that their husbands meet so that their beef could finally die (which was an odd suggestion). Kelly hit back, seemingly to make light of the suggestion, with "I'm going to have my daddy call your daddy. How about that?" Frankly, the whole situation was a mess.

Seeing as though she had some beef with her fellow Housewives, it's possible that she's even more excited to focus on her new ventures instead of fighting in Iceland. And some other OC Housewives are following suit. Lydia McLaughlin (who previously appeared on Season 8 of RHOC and returned for Season 12) and Meghan King Edmonds have both announced that they won't be returning for the show's next season. With the absence of Peggy, Lydia, and Meghan, there might be a lot of new faces whenever RHOC returns again.

Clearly, Peggy has a lot going on in her life after all of the RHOC antics, but if you want specifics on her business venture, you'll have to stay tuned to see what exactly she has in store.