There's no denying it hasn't been an easy time for this Kardashian-Jenner family member lately. But, Khloé Kardashian's new photos of True and Penelope show exactly what she needs in her life right now. On Tuesday, she shared an adorable Instagram post featuring her sweet baby girl and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the images, "Thigh Rolls and Hugs."

As you can see below, True is sitting on her cousin's lap, as Penelope holds onto her with a loving and protective embrace. Penelope is wearing a happy grin on her face, and you can tell just how much she loves being around True, not to mention how much she loves stealing snuggles with her. Then, there is True, who is wearing a leopard print head scarf and a Gucci T-shirt, because Khloé dresses her daughter in style.

If anything, the reality star's photos show how important family is even more right now, in addition to love and hugs. Plus, when you have Penelope and True sharing memorable moments like this, well, they are probably making Khloé smile and reminding her how she's definitely not alone during this difficult time. The Kardashians are truly a supportive and loving family, who are always there for their loved ones, especially when they need it most.

If you haven't been keeping up on the unfortunate drama, Khloé and Tristan Thompson recently split, as multiple publications reported on Feb. 19. Both E! News and Us Weekly confirmed their breakup as well. Furthermore, TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked reported at the time that Thompson had reportedly cheated on Khloé with Jordyn Woods, aka Kylie Jenner's best friend. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Woods, and Thompson for comment, but did not hear back.)

Neither Khloé nor Thompson have confirmed their split officially themselves. The cheating claims involving the NBA player and Woods also haven't been confirmed. However, E! News reported on Feb. 19 that Thompson dismissed the cheating rumor in a now-deleted tweet that read, "FAKE NEWS."

All that said, on Feb. 26, Khloé took to Twitter thanking her fans for their kindness. She tweeted:

"Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you! I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

Support is exactly what the KUWTK star needs more than ever. It's good to hear that Khloé is embracing the love being sent her way, in addition to spending some much-needed time with her family, as you can see below.

These are the first photos Khloé shared on Instagram since splitting with Thompson. She and her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall Jenner, showed off some fierce poses, all while wearing unforgettable outfits. The Revenge Body star captioned the images, "Step up in this b*tch like."

What better way to cope with an awful situation than by hanging out with family and taking photos of your beautiful baby girl and niece? Thankfully, Khloé has family by her side to lift her up when she needs it most.