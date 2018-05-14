The royal wedding approaches quicker and quicker, with Meghan Markle set to join the royal family in less than a week. My, how six months of engagement flies. Of course, while this means you've got only so much time left to craft the perfect lemon elderflower cake, it also means meteorologists are ever closer to determining what the heavens have planned for that fateful day. So what is the weather forecast for the royal wedding?

England is notoriously rainy (and green, and filled with fluffy sheep!). Still, May is supposedly one of the region's dryer weeks, and about a week ago, Accuweather was predicting a fairly mild forecast for Saturday, May 19. As of Monday, that forecast even seems to have improved, with Accuweather featuring a prospective high of 67 degrees in London (RealFeel 71 percent), with mostly sunny skies and a very unlikely chance of rain. Truly, a perfect day.

So that's Accuweather. Do we need a second opinion? Let's hop over to The Weather Channel and see what they say....OH GOD IT'S A RAIN CLOUD. "Steady light rain in the morning," Saturday's London forecast reads. "Showers continuing in the afternoon. High near 70F."

Well, that's depressing. What does Weather Underground say? "Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph." And Weather Underground only lists a 10 percent chance of rain, negating The Weather Channel's DOOMSDAY REPORT. I am getting mixed messages here!

There's a 2/3 chance Markle and Harry will have perfect wedding on their special day. But if they don't, it should be just fine. Most of the wedding events are indoors, including the wedding ceremony (held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Palace) and the following reception (held at St. George's Hall, also at Windsor Palace). The evening party at Windsor Palace's Frogmore House should also be inside, and if there's an outdoor part, it can certainly be moved. Indeed, the only event that would truly be rained on is the public carriage ride Markle and Harry are set to take from the ceremony to the reception — the couple chose an open-topped Ascot Landau carriage for the occasion — but Kensington Palace has already assured concerned constituents that the couple will use a close-topped Scottish State Coach, should a rain change be needed.

So far, the forecast looks more promising for Harry and Markle's special day than it did for Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in advance of their April 2011 date. Not long before that wedding, forecasters were predicting thunderstorms and other bad weather, with tabloids preparing for "flunkeys with oversized umbrellas having to protect Kate's hair and gown on the short walk from her car to the Westminster Abbey entrance." In the end, despite the hoopla, Kate and Will were gifted with warm and dry weather on their wedding day, hence all those glorious photos of the couple in their open-topped carriage. The weather also held for Princess Diana and Prince Charles's August 1981 wedding, according to an archived story in New York Magazine. Per the article:

Even the weather knew how to behave during the half-hour wait for the royal party. A strong wind blew top hats and boaters toward the delphiniums, providing the necessary lightheartedness of the afternoon. The skies were gray enough not to outshine the queen, and, as if orchestrated, one shaft of sunlight pierced the gloom and managed to illuminate the copper dome of the massive, golden stone palace, with its family snaps by Van Dyck and Winterhalter, its alabaster statues of nymphs and nobles, this monument the Windsor-Mountbatten family calls its London home.

So, good weather has thus abounded for royal nuptials — though even if it did pour, it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. Brides notes that rainy wedding days are romantic, dull allergies, and, in some cultures, bode good luck.