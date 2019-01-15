In recent months, Marvel fans have been eating well when it comes to new trailers, stills, content, and more. From Captain Marvel to the finally-released trailer — and title — for Avengers: Endgame, fans have all they need. But the only thing left they've been waiting for is the Spider-Man Far From Home trailer. And Tom Holland, Peter Parker himself, delivered (sort of). But what does the Far From Home trailer mean for Avengers: Endgame?

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, after a cryptic tweet and Instagram the day before, Holland went live on his Instagram to give fans the trailer, which later debuted in full on the film's official Twitter account. In it, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is looking healthy, alive, and well-moisturized. Also, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is back and looking as conspiratorial as ever. After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, they were both part of the massive population of people that had been disintegrated from the world, but now they're in Europe on Peter's high school summer trip to Italy.

Now, according to co-producer Amy Pascal's interview with Fandom, Spider-Man Far From Home will take place moments after Avengers: Endgame. So despite all the memes and tears, Peter Parker and Nick Fury are saved in the fourth Avengers movie. We just don't know how.

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe does go the route of the comics, then all the heroes and people that died in Infinity War aren't actually dead after all. The Soul Stone, one of the Infinity Stones used in Thanos' gauntlet, is a totally different entity than the rest, as Polygon explains. They describe it as "sentient" with the power to have a will and make decisions, in a way. And the Soul Stone doesn't want to kill its victims, but rather draw their being and energy into its Soul World, an "idyllic, surreal" place where they'd live.

As co-director Joe Russo already explained on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, viewers have already seen the Soul World when Thanos goes to that orange, infinite place right after the snap. As Polygon continues to point out, the only way to save anyone trapped inside the Soul Stone is to use another one of the Infinity Stones to do it, or have someone "attuned" to those stones do it. An obvious pick would be Wanda Maximoff, who's already in the Soul Stone.

Another possible fix to save those in the stone could be the quantum realm, which is where viewers last saw Ant-Man, aka Scott Lang (before the Avengers: Endgame trailer came out). In October, Michael Douglas, who plays Hank Pym told Ryan Seacrest that it's all going to come down to the quantum realm. "The Quantum Realm, that's the key. That's the key. The Quantum Realm plays an important part in all the next chapters, I think, of the Marvel films." Janet van Dyne had warned Scott about time vortexes in said realm, but to stay away because there's no telling how to navigate them. So if that "spoiler" from Douglas holds to be true, then that also might be a way Earth's mightiest heroes are saved from their current fate in the Soul World.

2019 is Marvel's year (as if the others haven't been). But truly, fans of the MCU will get Captain Marvel on March 8, then Endgame on April 26, and then Spider-Man Far From Home will be out in July. With the last two being chronological, as stated previously, this confirms that Peter Parker, who "died" rather cruelly in Infinity War, to the point where "I don't feel so good" can't even be used in polite conversation without getting war flashbacks, will be saved. So will Nick Fury, who also turned to dust, but not before he was able to send a distress signal to Captain Marvel. However, it is very important to note that one key member in Parker's life is not in the trailer, and that's Tony Stark. Unfortunately, this might confirm fans' worst fears, that Iron Man dies in Avengers: Endgame.

More to come...