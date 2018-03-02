There sometimes seems to be a sea of beauty guru products. From ultra-successful collaborations to independent brands, there's a lot to choose from if you're a YouTube viewer. One guru surprised everyone, though. Tati Westbrook's Halo Beauty brand wasn't an eyeshadow palette or a foundation or even skin care. This beauty guru went in a totally different direction, and it's up to you if you want to shop the launch today.

What's Westbrook's Halo Beauty selling? Beauty vitamins. In her official launch video, Westbrook explained that she has crafted a product for fans' hair, skin, and nails. While some were bummed that she didn't launch makeup or skin care, it's clear that Westbrook is passionate about Halo Beauty from her excitement in the video.

If you're not bummed about the lack of pigmented shadows or full coverage foundation and are curious about Halo Beauty, the launch is scheduled for 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. If you're a long time fan of the guru, those times may seem familiar to you as it's her typical upload time for her 5 day-a-week video schedule. To shop, head over to the guru's official Halo Beauty website and cop the vitamins. Don't shop anywhere else, though. The official site is the only place to purchase Westbrook's product.

As for the cost, it's set to retail for $39.99 for a one month supply. Some fans have voiced concerns over the cost of the vitamin, but in her 20 questions video about the brand, Westbrook was up front that while she is both a user of luxury and drugstore items, her brand would retail for more of a high-end price point. In terms of makeup, think Tarte and Urban Decay, but not Dior or Chanel.

As for reception to the product, it's been mixed among her subscribers. Obviously, the product choice was unexpected leaving some feeling bummed.

It's just not the product fans expected from Westbrook.

A makeup brand seems as if it would have been a more well-received option.

One user had a great point that the product isn't as inclusive as it could be for disabled fans of the guru.

Some of the guru's fans are excited for the launch, though.

They're so proud and happy for her.

Other gurus are also congratulating Westbrook and planning to try out the product.

Based on comments on the Halo Beauty social media accounts and Twitter, though, the biggest response to the product appears to be skepticism about both the effectiveness of the product and the ingredients.

Fans quickly began asking for more information about the ingredients inside the vitamins and clinical research about their effectiveness.

Westbrook did release the full list of ingredients in an Instagram post on the Halo Beauty account before the launch. The comment section is lit to say the least. Many appear to be skeptical and concerned about the ingredients inside the product.

The questions, however, are not necessarily negative toward Westbrook. They almost solely focus on the product itself and how the ingredients could interact with other medications and the safety of the vitamins with certain conditions like pregnancy.

The brand did tweet out a link to a review from a "qualified supplement reviewer," but the website is down, and the review is unable to be accessed as of press time. While that could be from traffic, there's no official reviews or studies up about the product for the moment.

In the end, it's up to individuals if they want to shop Tati Westbrook's Halo Beauty today at 10 a.m. PT. It is important to remember that before trying a vitamin, checking your your doctor first is always a good call. Now, only time will tell if Halo Beauty is the hair, skin, and nail vitamin of your dreams.