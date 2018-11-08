There are times when, in avoiding support, your partner can actually act destructively — lashing out at you, partying too much, or just giving you the silent treatment can all have huge effects on your relationship. If your partner doesn't want your support or says they need space, that can be OK — in moderation. But you need to protect yourself and your needs at the same time. "Your current relationship is the place for you to start developing boundaries," licensed mental and sexual health therapist, Erika Miley, M.Ed., tells Bustle. If your partner says they need space but behave in a way that's self-destructive, toxic, or chronically inconsiderate, then that's not OK.

Even though this might just be a rough patch for them, it's important to be honest with yourself about whether or not this is part of a larger toxic behavior — and realize that they might not change. "They can change themselves, but don’t bank on them changing for you," licensed psychotherapist, Tom Bruett, MS, LMFT, tells Bustle, so it's time for a candid assessment about who they are and what you're getting out of the relationship.

If you feel like they're just too far away, too toxic, or just not ready for a stable, supportive relationship, you may have to move on. "If, 'I don't feel the same connection to you that I used to,' is coming out of someone's mouth in the relationship, it may be a sign that the relationship is unraveling," Shlomo Zalman Bregman, rabbi, matchmaker, and relationship expert, tells Bustle. "Not every relationship dies in a blaze of glory; sometimes, it fizzles out with a whimper." It can be hard to admit, but sometimes things just aren't working anymore — and if you can't support each other, that's a huge blow to the foundation of your relationship.

Sometimes, if your partner doesn't accept your support they may just need a little space and a little time. And other times it can be a sign of a larger pattern of self-destructive behavior. Do your best to keep the lines of communication open and give your partner some breathing room, and remember to be honest about what it means. Even if your partner if having a rough time, you have every right to protect yourself — and that might mean moving on.