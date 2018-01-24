Trying to find the right Valentine's Day gift can always be tricky, but it's even harder if you're shopping for someone you just started dating. You don't want to be over- the-top, but you also don't want to ignore it completely and seem thoughtless — especially if they end up getting you something nice. The solution? A gift that shows a little effort, but is still chill enough that nobody will feel uncomfortable by it.

"If you’ve been dating for a short time, like three months or less, then spending too much can be a bit creepy," relationship coach Cathryn Mora tells Bustle. "I’d suggest cooking a nice candlelit meal at home. You could suggest playing a ‘get to know you’ game or share your favorite music. This is a good opportunity to spend quality time together and get to know each other better in a non-distracting setting. You also won’t spend too much, which can be deemed a bit inappropriate too early on by some people."

And even if you don't like cooking, there are plenty of easy (and affordable) gifts that you can get someone during the early stages of a relationship. From things to do together to thoughtful little gestures, you can mark the holiday without it being a big deal. Here are some ideas if you're feeling lost.

1. Your Favorite Book Tera Images/E+/Getty Images If you want to get to know each other a lot better, this is a great way to do just that. Swapping copies of your favorite book is a sweet gesture that makes for a low-key gift but will give you some real insight into your compatibility.

2. Concert Tickets Shutterstock If you're still in the early stages of dating, concert tickets are a great option because it's basically just like planning another date even if it's a little pricier than you would normally spend. Just take how long you've been together into consideration, because booking a concert six months in advance may look a little weird if you've only gone out four times.

3. A New Sex Toy Unbound Bender $69 | unboundbabes See on Unbound If you're already having some great sex, there's no reason you can't start your relationship off with a little experimentation. And a sex toy like Unbound's Bender, a flexible vibrator, is great for couples because it's not intimidating and you can both enjoy it however you'd like it. Yes, it's a bit pricey, but this gift is definitely for you, too.

4. A Homemade Dinner Blue Apron $60 | Blue Apron See on Blue Apron Like Mora says, if you love to cook, making a nice meal is an easy gift. It shows thoughtfulness and effort, but it also marks the occasion without being overkill in the early days of dating. If you both enjoy cooking, try Blue Apron so you can make something new (and tasty) together at home.

5. Plan A Picnic apollo walker Picnic Backpack Bag $49.98 | Amazon See on Amazon Pack a picnic! With this backpack picnic bag or a basket, along with the right blanket, you're already halfway there.

6. An Acupressure Mat ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $19.99 | Amazon See on Amazon I can fully endorse this product because I have it and love it. If your partner is stressed out or a gym lover, this is a cheap and cheerful gift that says "I'm thinking of you" without being too much.

7. A Day Out Shutterstock This is a better option if you have a month or two of dating under your belt, but planning a day together is a really nice way to put in some effort without doing anything too intense. It can be as chilled out as you want — you can go for a walk in the park, rent bicycles, or pretend to be tourists for the day. Plus, it will take the pressure off gifts.

8. Massage Oil Relaxing Massage Oil $9.95 | Amazon See on Amazon A simple treat that will let them know exactly what's on your mind, this definitely falls into the fun and playful category. And that's perfect for early in your relationship.

9. Sriracha Packets Sriracha Packet - Set Of 20 $10 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If your partner loves a little kick to their breakfast, lunch, and dinner, this is sweet way of making sure they're covered wherever they may be.

10. World Famous Fries Socks World Famous Fries Socks $20 | McDonald's See on Golden Arches Unlimited These nostalgic socks show you have a sense of humor but you're chill enough not to go overboard on gifts.

11. A Harry Potter Mood Light Harry Potter Enchanted Mood Candle Light $25 $19.99 | Urban Outfitters See on Urban Outfitters If you two bond over your love for all things Harry Potter, you truly can't go wrong with this one.

12. A Basketball Popcorn Maker Uncanny Brands NBA Basketball Popcorn Maker $49.99 | Amazon See on Amazon For the sports lover who loves a good Netflix marathon, this gift is a funny way to say, "I get you."