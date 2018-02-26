The longer you date someone, the more fun new experiences you'll have the chance to share together — and without a doubt, one of the most exciting events in any new relationship is traveling with your partner for the first time. Whether it's across an ocean or just across state lines, it's always nice to have the opportunity to get away with your partner. and spend quality time together. But as idyllic and carefree as it is in theory, going on a romantic vacation as a couple for the first time can be a serious test for your relationship.

"I highly recommend that if you haven't traveled with your partner, that you go on your honeymoon BEFORE [you get married]," Johnny Jet, celebrity travel expert, tells Bustle. "You really get to know someone's true colors when you travel with them." From flight delays to language barriers, there are all kinds of things that can go wrong when you travel — and if you've yet to experience your partner in "travel stress" mode, your first trip together will probably be very revealing.

But even though traveling together has the potential to cause stress in your relationship, it also gives you an opportunity to create amazing, one-of-a-kind memories as a couple, which makes all the stress worthwhile. As long as you and your partner can manage your travel-induced stress without jumping down each other's throats, there's nothing stopping you from having the vacay of your dreams.

Just so you have a bit of a heads up about what you might be able to expect on your trip, here's the one thing you should know about your partner before you travel with them, based on their zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): They're Notorious For Running Late Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If you're the type to always arrive at your destination 15 minutes early, you might find it stressful to travel with Aries, who tends to be far from punctual. "Aries is notorious for running late and rushing at the last minute," Linda Furiate, an astrologer who specializes in relationships, tells Bustle. "Often their lack of planning may create a bit of anger or frustration which could create tension." Your best bet is to allot more time than usual for getting places on time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They're Major Over-Packers Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle When you're prepping for a trip with your Taurus partner, it might be a smart move to offer to help them pack — that way you don't wind up lugging around their many overstuffed bags. "Taurus may tend to over-pack which will require more luggage than essential," Furiate says.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): They Don't Focus On The Details When Traveling Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to Furiate, Gemini tends to be more focused on the big picture of a vacation, rather than the little details, which means they can be a tad absent-minded as they travel. "Gemini may often miss their destination or may tend to get lost often because they are on the phone or engaged in conversation," she says. So, it may be wise to take control of the directions and itinerary.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): They Want A Little Piece Of Home Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Even though vacations are all about experiencing new things and getting out of your comfort zone, Furiate says that Cancer will enjoy a trip more if they can take at least a little piece of home with them. "Cancer may want to feel at home and nurtured while on [a trip]," she says. "It is quite possible your partner will prepare home cooked snacks or treats to bring along."

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): They Try To Charm Their Way Into Vacation Upgrades Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Just your average, run-of-the-mill vacation experience simply won't cut it for Leo — and they might try to use their charm to improve the trip for both of you. "Leo may become quite persuasive and charmingly demand to cut in line or feel entitled to a more luxurious upgrade," Furiate says. If that's something you're cool with, than this is is a win. If not, it'll be worth communicating your concerns when something like this happens.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): They Always Have A Backup Plan Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle According to Furiate, Virgo tends to be a huge worry-wart when it comes to the ~unknowns~ of traveling, which means they'll do as much advance planning as possible to ease their anxieties. "If your Virgo partner feels prepared for the trip, you can typically count on them to know the exact plan and have a backup plan if travel arrangements or activities shift," she says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): They'll Focus On Making *Your* Vacation Experience Amazing Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle For Libra, the best possible vacation is one where their partner is having the time of their life. According to Furiate, you can count on Libra to create a calm, relaxed environment for the two of you to enjoy together, no matter where in the world you are. "Your Libra partner may say many of the right things to make the travel experience pleasurable and memorable," Furiate says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): They're Master Budgeters Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If money is tight, planning a vacation can be really tough. But with a budget-conscious Scorpio by your side, you'll be able to score some great deals and plan out your finances so your trip is as stress-free as possible. "Scorpio may want to find the cheapest rates or the best travel deals," Furiate says.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): They Prefer An Adventure-Packed Vacation Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle If your dream vacation is relaxing on a beach for hours with nothing but a towel and a good book, Furiate says you might find a vacation with a Sagittarius partner to be exhausting, "Your Sag partner will want to experience endless adventures and multiple activities every day," Furiate says. If that's not your thing, communicate the type of vacation you want to have ahead of time so you're both on the same page and can plan accordingly. It may even mean doing your own thing one day, but at least you'll both be getting what you want out of the trip — as well as time together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): They'll Use Their Vacation To Network Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle Even though vacations are supposed to be a time to forget about work and just relax, Furiate says Capricorn tends to still act fairly formal and professional while on vacation. "Since Capricorn is often thinking about work, they feel they must present themselves professionally as one never knows if they will run into a colleague or potential client," she says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): They Might Surprise You By Planning A Special Activity Just For You Caroline Wurtzel/Bustle The best thing about going on vacation with your partner? Being able to make unique memories that will help the two of you feel closer, even after you return home. And according to Furiate, Aquarius will want to make sure your vacation experience is unforgettable: "Your Aquarian partner may go out of his or her way to seek a surprisingly unexpected activity to show you how special you are," she says.