What To Wear During The Heatwave, Because The UK Could Be About To Reach Its Hottest Ever Temperature

By Lauren Sharkey
Approximately one second after I checked this week's weather forecast, I went into panic mode. How is the UK supposed to cope with temperatures not far off 40°C? We are not bred for this sweat-inducing environment. We don't have air conditioned homes or transport systems, nor do we typically own the kinds of clothes that scream: "Bring it on, sun rays." It's not feasible to take the entire week off work in protest or turn up to the office looking like a wannabe Love Islander, so here are the most practical things to wear during the upcoming heatwave.

First things first, you need to make sure you're investing in the right fabrics. Say goodbye to synthetic formulas and heavyweight materials and hello to natural, breathable fabrics. Think cotton, linen, muslin, and chambray, and you're on the right track.

The colours you wear, however, may not be as important as you think. While there is some evidence that lighter shades are cooler in the sun, black isn't necessarily detrimental, as Wired reports. (I can confirm that black clothes plus the sun does not equal a sweaty mess.) But it is more common for people to veer toward more summery hues. White and beige are obvious summer staples, but don't be afraid to add a little colour into the mix.

From super floaty trousers to linen masterpieces, here's a few high street heroes to throw on when the temperature begins to rise. The best part? You can wear most, if not all, of them to work.

1. A Meeting Look

Pleated Linen Wide Leg Trousers
£29.99
|
Zara
The wider the trouser leg, the cooler you'll feel. Or so the saying goes. This Zara pair is high-waisted, loose-fitting, and comes in a sunny yellow hue. Available in UK size XS to XL; 6 to 16.

2. The Pub Outfit

Linen Blend Striped Jumpsuit
£35.99
£17.99
|
Mango
Made with linen aka one of the coolest fabrics on the block, this breezy playsuit will be your go-to once the office day ends. Available in UK size XS to XXL; 6 to 16.

3. A Casual Choice

Plus Blue Denim Playsuit
£40
|
River Island
Crafted from breathable cotton, this lightweight denim playsuit is ideal for casual office environments and for evening activities. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

4. A Fun Vibe

Green Paisley Print Hanky Hem Dress
£35
£20
|
Evans
With a floaty silhouette, you won't be left sweating the day away in this printed dress. And if your workplace has a particularly strict dress code, simply throw a linen shirt or jacket on top. Available in UK size 14 to 32.

5. A Suit For The Summer

Haya Short
£125
£50
|
Reiss
Summer suits can be stuffy, but short suits are the complete opposite. Luxurious yet totally wearable, these yellow shorts can be worn with a crisp white shirt or paired with Reiss' matching blazer. Available in UK size 4 to 14.

6. The Formal Swap

White Linen Blend Shirt
£12.50
|
Asda
When you're making a desperate run for ice cubes and other heatwave essentials, head to Asda's George range and pick up a linen shirt or two. You won't feel sweaty, even with the sleeves rolled down. Available in UK size 8 to 24.

7. An All-Rounder

Wednesday's Girl Curve Midi Dress In Ditsy Spot Print
£20
|
ASOS
Get a summery take on tailoring with this lightweight polka dot dress. Featuring side splits at the hem, short sleeves, and a button-up finish, it'll take you through till autumn. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

8. The Denim Option

Curved Leg Denim Trousers
£69
|
Cos
I'm a huge fan of the white trouser look, but they're hardly the most practical of items. Instead, try this relaxed denim-looking pair. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

9. The Day-To-Night Piece

Jacquard Flute Sleeve Crop Blouse
£29
|
Topshop
Yes, a sliver of stomach may be a problem in a traditional office environment. But a pair of high-waisted trousers will fix this elegant top's side effect in an instant. Available in UK size 4 to 18.

You are very welcome.