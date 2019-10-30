What You Should Do During Mercury Retrograde Fall 2019 & What You Shouldn’t

This year, Oct. 31 doesn't just mean Halloween. It's also the first day of Mercury retrograde in Scorpio, meaning it's the start of a chaotic few weeks. Mercury is the planet that rules communication, and when it goes retrograde, it's usually associated with miscommunications, technology issues, anxiety, and travel problems — so, you know, all the really fun things. While this Mercury retrograde being in Scorpio means that it'll affect issues Scorpio presides over first and foremost — relationships, money — rather than things like your phone's internal software, that doesn't mean you shouldn't take precautions. There are still some things you should do during Mercury retrograde, as well as things you shouldn't do, to remain as "safe" as possible.

This is actually a really important time for everyone. Mercury retrograde is generally considered a pretty great time to look back on the past and think about what's working for us and what isn't - a retrograde like this is an ideal time for reflecting. And with the retrograde happening in Scorpio, a sign known for being extremely intuitive and emotional, it's no wonder we'll all really be in our feelings and stuck in our own heads.

Bustle spoke about this retrograde period with astrologer Lisa Stardust, who explains this further. "Mercury is a communication planet, but in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) it takes on a mute and intuitive energy. In this case, Mercury is in Scorpio, which means we can expect former issues to consume our mind." What does that mean specifically? Stardust adds, "It’s time to reassess and revamp matters related to Scorpio’s theme of 'sex, death, and taxes' and heal the past within ourselves. We’ll emerge like a phoenix rising from the ashes."

That said, feeling that way can definitely make you act a little differently than you normally would. Here are a few things you should avoid doing during Mercury retrograde, along with some things you definitely should do:

1. Take A Closer Look At Your Finances Shutterstock Stardust advises spending some time thinking about your finances. She tells Bustle, "Revising an existing financial plan is a good way to manifest the cosmic energy during the retrograde because Scorpio is the sign of taxes." Reserve some time over the next few weeks to look at your money situation to see what can be improved upon. You can even enlist extra help if you feel like you need it.

2. But Don't Make Any Big Investments Shutterstock That said, Mercury retrograde isn't really the best time to be making any big new financial decisions. Stardust explains, "Making a new financial investment may prove to be faulty, as information may be missing." Mercury retrograde generally isn't a great time to do something like this — since it rules communication, and communication can easily get messed up during the retrograde period, it's not the best idea to be making life-changing decisions.

3. Let Go Of Old Grudges Shutterstock Mercury retrograde should be thought of as not just a time of extra craziness and anxiety, but also as a time of reflection — and that can definitely be a positive thing. "Healing past and arguments with others may not restore the relationship, but allow us to mend resentments and wounds felt as a result," says Stardust. Over the next few weeks, let go of old grudges you've been holding onto. You may find yourself feeling a lot lighter.

4. Get In Touch With People From The Past Shutterstock Not only should you be letting go of old arguments and anger, but you should also be letting in people from your past you haven't seen in a while. Stardust says, "Honor old ghosts and friends who come to visit and say 'hi.' Catch up! Don’t avoid them!" It's easy to ignore the "let's hang out sometime!" message you get from an old friend, but this time, don't ignore it! Make plans, get together, and have a good time. You might rekindle that friendship or relationship in the best way possible.

5. Don't Sign Any Contracts Shutterstock Again, Mercury retrograde is not the best time to make a big, life-altering decision — especially one you really can't take back. Stardust warns, "Do not sign any documents now (that includes a lease) as you may want to augment the papers down the road." If something comes up, try to push it off until the retrograde period ends in November. You'll thank yourself later!

6. Give Yourself More Time To Get Anywhere Shutterstock This is a period in time that is known for messing with travel: you may find yourself getting lost when you least expect it, hitting travel delays wherever you go, and getting stuck in traffic even during a weird time of the day. The lesson? As Stardust says, "Don’t rely on transportation to run smoothly. Have a back up plan for traveling." Whether you're going somewhere by car, plane, or train, have a plan for what to do if things get messed up — and give yourself a lot of extra time.

7. Don't Speak Without Thinking Things Through Completely Shutterstock If you find yourself ready to say the first thing that comes to mind, pause and take a breather. With all of the miscommunications that can come with Mercury retrograde, it's easy to say something you don't mean, or to take someone's words out of context and start a fight. Instead, think carefully before you talk, and try not to start any big arguments. Now isn't the best time to talk through the serious stuff!