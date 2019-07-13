Bustle

What You Should Put On Your Wedding Registry, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

By Megan Grant
Amazon

When you're trying to decide what to add to your wedding registry, "everything" isn't really the wisest option. After all, let's get real: You don't really need a Hello Kitty metallic shower curtain. (But I do.) Instead, keep reading for what you should put in your wedding registry, based on your zodiac sign.

If we're being honest, these days, wedding registries are essentially an easy way to get free stuff out of your guests (although you pay a pretty penny to have them at your nuptials), but wedding gifts are actually steeped in much more history than that. According to HuffPost, wedding gifts stemmed from the concept of a bride dowry that was paid to the bride's family. Sometimes, it was cold, hard cash. Other times, it was land or animals.

Here in the modern day U.S., it's less cows cash and more waffle irons and serving platters, which leaves a lot more wiggle room for fun things you might not have thought to add. If you want your registry to be filled with things you'll really love and get a lot of use out of, then here's one additional fun thing you should include with all your staples, based on your zodiac sign.

1. Aries

Venture Pal 40L Lightweight Packable Backpack
$22.99
|
Amazon
You love nothing more than an adventure, and this travel backpack is up for the challenge no matter where life takes you. It's lightweight, has a waterproof pocket, and can even be folded up for easy carrying.

2. Taurus

mamre Moon Ambient Light
$33.95
|
Amazon
Romance and love are everything to you, and nothing makes more sense for a wedding gift than this touching ambient light featuring two lovers snuggling under the moon.

3. Gemini

One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book
$10.17
|
Amazon
You love journaling, Gemini. Keep all of your best memories alive and well with this memory book that will make the perfect wedding gift.

4. Cancer

Bubble Bath Tub Massager
$135.99
|
Amazon
You're sensitive and in tune with everyone else's feelings, Pisces. You need help to relax and recharge. This bubble bath tub massager is perfect.

5. Leo

Picnic at Ascot Patented Bamboo Cheese/Charcuterie Board
$68
|
Amazon
Nobody knows how to host a party like you, Leo. Level up your hosting skills with a fancy cheese and charcuterie board.

6. Virgo

Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping
$110
|
Amazon
We all know how much you love spending time out in nature, Virgo. Add this eight-person tent to your wedding registry so you can camp in luxury.

7. Libra

US Art Supply 133pc Deluxe Artist Painting Set with Aluminum and Wood Easels, Paint and Accessories
$119.96
|
Amazon
Libra, you love to express yourself through art, so be sure to add this giant painting set to your wedding registry so that you can create beautiful masterpieces.

8. Scorpio

Hamilton Beach 25360 Indoor Searing Grill
$64.99
|
Amazon
You take everything seriously, Scorpio, and that includes the time you spend in the kitchen. Whip up a delicious meal with ease using this indoor grill.

9. Sagittarius

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer
$99.95
|
Amazon
You're all about stepping outside your comfort zone and trying new things, Sagittarius, and you love snapping photos for the memories. Add this portable photo printer to your registry. You're going to need it.

10. Capricorn

Zephs Rolling Bar Cart
$129.88
|
Amazon
You're endlessly generous, Capricorn. When people visit your home, you ensure everyone's comfort and enjoyment with cocktails and refreshments. This bar cart will be a wonderful wedding gift.

11. Aquarius

7 Pc All-In-One Espresso Machine & Cappuccino Maker
$219.99
|
Amazon
You're not here to mess around, Aquarius. When you get up in the morning, you're ready to kick butt. Add this to your registry so you can caffeinate the proper way.

12. Pisces

Bestway CoolerZ Tropical Breeze 6 Person Floating Island Pool Lake Raft Lounge
$159.99
|
Amazon
You belong on the water, Pisces. This giant "floating island" will make all your dreams come true.