While it has been more than possible to theme your whole life around Hello Kitty for decades — as the owner of a Hello Kitty toaster, microwave, and television (and too much more!!), I can proudly attest to it — it's never been easier than it will be in 2018. PBteen's new Hello Kitty line, the result of a collaboration with Sanrio that launches June 14, offers furniture, home décor, and accessories themed around the iconic character, so you can finally live your life the way nature intended: surrounded by so many Hello Kitty-themed things that you're practically swimming in them.

What truly separates this line from Hello Kitty merch you've seen in the past is the sophistication and cohesiveness of it. According to a press release, the line was intentionally designed in colors of "blush, ivory, champagne gold and light gray," resulting in a line that fits seamlessly and subtly into any room, regardless of how much or how little Hello Kitty you want to put in it. (Although, TBH, if you ever asked me where the line was on too much Hello Kitty, I'd have to speak the wise words of Cady Heron and remind you that "the limit does not exist.")

“Hello Kitty’s beloved style and timeless appeal is a natural partner for the PBteen brand,” said Jennifer Kellor, President, PBteen, in a press release.. “The Hello Kitty x PBteen collaboration is a fresh, sophisticated and fun home décor collection sure to delight fans of all ages.”

The line features traditional PBteen offerings in the Hello Kitty line, like its Hello Kitty Metallic Sheets, Hello Kitty Metallic Shower Curtain, and a Hello Kitty Beaded Pillow. Some of the options are a more subtle nod that just feature Hello Kitty's iconic outline, but others are more blatant, using clean lines and a hint of glamour to rep her full visage. More to the point, though, this collection boasts both fashion and function, with offerings like a Hello Kitty Bluetooth Speaker, a Hello Kitty Pencil and Brush Cup, a Hello Kitty Backpack, and a Hello Kitty Classic Lunch and Bow Pouch. Whether you're looking to dress up a room, take Hello Kitty on the go, or just theme your workspace, there's something in this line that will fit the bill.

And if you're hoping to get super extra, the line also has bigger ticket statement items like a Hello Kitty Faux Fur Bean Bag and a Hello Kitty Lamp. One might say that these would pair beautifully with the Hello Kitty electric guitar that my family allegedly owns, but that is neither here nor there (just kidding, it's very much there and we are not ashamed).

This is not the first PBteen collab with a major fandom to make a stir on the internet — in 2017, PBteen announced and subsequently released a Harry Potter collaboration, which featured items themed to the Wizarding World as well as all four Hogwarts Houses. It's basically as close to living at Hogwarts as you can get without full-on LARP-ing in Europe.

As for the other Hello Kitty stans out there — PBteen's collab is available online now, and will hit stores in early July. In the meantime, while you're waiting for all your merch to get shippeed to you, you can distract yourself with the myriad of other Hello Kitty shenanigans available to you, including and certainly not limited to taking a Hello Kitty flight, booking a Hello Kitty train, or ordering copious amounts of Hello Kitty wine online. As we are all well aware, it's Hello Kitty's world, and we're all just living in it.