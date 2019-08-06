We are officially clear of Mercury retrograde. But as one planet stations direct, another turns retrograde — and this time it's Uranus. That said, Uranus retrograde happens once a year, and it really isn't all that bad: in fact, it might be good for us. In 2019, thanks to planetary alignments, it seems as though ~love~ will be a main theme. With that in mind, you'll want to have clarity on what you should and shouldn't do in love during Uranus retrograde 2019.

First things first: the details. Uranus Retrograde will start on Aug. 11, 2019 and last until Jan. 10, 2020. Yes, that's a whole five months. But the transit isn't as on-the-surface intense as Mercury's notorious retrograde. While Mercury is all about tedious technological and communication upsets, Uranus looks at the larger picture. "This is a time of inner change in response to external changes in your life," Astrology King shared on its site. It's kind of like spring cleaning for the soul. Behaviors and attitudes that need adjustment in order to make necessary and wanted change possible will have their opportunity to do so.

Because of the particular planetary line up with 2019's Uranus retrograde, your love life may experience necessary tune ups. According to Astrology King, "Uranus is trine the Moon," which is positive influence on anything regarding interpersonal relationships. Likewise, according to Astrology King, the Sun is conjunct Venus, which "brings love, peace, harmony, and beauty, with a focus on your love relationships."

To get more deets on how Uranus retrograde will affect our love lives for the rest of 2019, Bustle spoke with New York City-based astrologer Lisa Stardust to get clued into what we all should and shouldn't do in romance during this time.

Do: Find Your Value In A Relationship Shutterstock This Uranus retrograde is a time to reflect. Because love will be under the spotlight of this transit, it's a perfect time to think upon your relationships. Forever Conscious shared on its site, "under this energy we will be guided to reflect on where we need to become more independent and where we need to be more open." It's a positive time for looking within. Similarly, Stardust tells Bustle that this a good time to "find your value within relationships. If someone doesn’t respect or value you, let the relationship go."

Don't: Overreact It's easy to get overwhelmed with drama especially as it relates to romance. But this isn't the time to get overworked and overreact. Instead, sit with information you get from "drama" and reflect on it as it pertains to where a relationship is. "If others throw shade your way, rationally assess the situation," Stardust advises.

Do: Be Kind! Shutterstock It's always worth it to be kind, but during this transit, Stardust notes "you give what you get." In other words, the energy you put out will be returned, so think about how you'd like to be treated in a relationship and give that to your loved ones. Pick up a bouquet of flowers for the person you love, at random! Surprise someone you love with a candle lit dinner!

Don't: Be Distant Shutterstock While this is a good time to reflect on your independence, it's also a beneficial time to reflect on areas where you can ask for a little assistance, especially from the ones you love. "Don’t distance yourself from those you care about. Keep an open mind and talk things out," Stardust tells Bustle. If things surface during this transit, use it as leverage to polish your ability to communicate in a relationship.

Do: Tune Into Your Heart Shutterstock In matters of love, it helps to work through the fog of the mind and tune into what your heart is saying. This transit will help you dig deeper to do this. "Listen to your heart. More than anything, act on impulses of your heart and spirit," Stardust tells Bustle. Trust your intuition. If you feel like this is the time to ask that long standing crush out, follow your feeling!